Environment

Flooding fears hit Northwest due to 'atmospheric river'

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Flood watches were issued for much of western Washington as storms associated with multiple “atmospheric rivers” threaten parts of the Northwest that saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month.

The National Weather Service warned that flooding was possible through Monday afternoon in places like Bellingham and the greater Seattle area. Heavy rains and rising rivers were expected over the weekend in the Cascade and Olympic mountains.

The moisture is from atmospheric rivers — huge plumes of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest — and could bring up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain in some areas hit by the recent flooding, forecasters said.

The state is still assessing millions of dollars in damage from the last atmospheric rivers.

In northwest Washington’s Whatcom County officials said damage costs could reach as high as $50 million.

During that time the U.S.-Canada border closed in the small city of Sumas, three bridges in Bellingham were closed and landslides blocked Interstate 5 south of Bellingham.

Related
The Independent

Lorries topple over and clock tower collapses as high winds hit Turkey

In the above video, you can see two lorries overturning on a motorway and a clock tower being completely destroyed by the extreme weather conditions. No injuries were reported due to the clock tower collapse which took place in the Catalca district of the city. The high winds also knocked...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Floodwater covers road after heavy rainfall hits British Columbia

Alarming footage shows the aftermath of the heavy rainfall in British Columbia with floodwater covering the roads. The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down since Nov. 14, when a storm known as an atmospheric river hammered parts of southern British Columbia, flooding communities, farmland and washing away roads and bridges.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Turkey: Severe wind topples clocktower amid deadly storm

Alarming footage shows the moment a clocktower fell and two buses sheltered a group of mopeds across a bridge during a huge storm in Turkey. The buses were seen surrounding the bikers as extreme winds battered Istanbul which led to four dead and at least 19 more injured on Monday (29th Novemeber), the governor's office said.
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle area sets new record for wettest fall season

SEATTLE — The Seattle area set a new record for the wettest fall season with more rain on the way, the National Weather Service said. According to NWS, Sea-Tac Airport recorded 19 inches of rain between September and November. The previous record was 18.61 inches in 2006. Over half of...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

The Independent

