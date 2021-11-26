ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Save big on Ableton Live 11 bundles at Thomann this Black Friday

By Simon Arblaster
 4 days ago

Everyone's favourite DAW, Ableton Live, has taken a hit right in the price point at Thomann this Black Friday. The German retail giant is offering 26% off download versions of Suite, Standard and Intro bundles, saving you up to a maximum of £130 at the checkout.

