San Diego County, CA

More than 4,000 Residents Without Power Because of Wildfire Danger

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

Nearly 4,500 residents in San Diego County are without power Friday following a red flag warning issued earlier this week.

While the mountain and valley areas remain at risk for a public safety power shutoff, 4,452 county residents woke up Friday morning to no power, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. Around 7:30 a.m., outages were planned for Alpine, Boulevard, Campo Reservation, Descanso, Fallbrook, Jamul, Potrero and Warner Springs. Unplanned outages were also reported in the county.

More than 40 communities could be impacted by outages. The utility company reported that 48,783 customers could potentially be affected.

On Thanksgiving Day, thousands of outages — starting with 5,300 at 8 a.m. — were reported by Fox 5 San Diego. Restoration is expected between Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m.

“That number lingered near 6,000 late that evening, with the bulk of the outages being public safety power shutoffs,” the news station reported.

During high winds, public safety power shutoffs are used to attempt to reduce the risk of fires sparking from defective or damaged equipment.

Community resource centers for people affected by outages were made available Friday:

– Descanso Community Resource Center, 9545 River Drive, Descanso, 91916. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Potrero Community Resource Center, 24550 Highway 94 Potrero, 91963. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A red flag warning is in effect until Friday at 6 p.m. The National Weather Service forecast calls for east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching 55 mph, and some isolated gusts as high as 65 mph in “wind-favored” locations.

Humidity levels will fall to between 5% and 10%.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” according to the NWS. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

The winds are expected to diminish by the weekend, along with a gradual recovery in humidity.

–City News Service

