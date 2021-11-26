ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The adidas Trae Young 1 Gets Covered In Christmas Wrapping

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently averaging a career-high 25.3 points per game in the 2021-22 NBA season, Trae Young and his Three Stripes family will be ushering in the holidays with a Christmas-edition of the adidas Trae Young 1 basketball sneaker. Akin to most of the Atlanta Hawks guard’s propositions...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Lemonade': 2021's best sneaker?

Nike and Virgil Abloh have dropped quite a few amazing Off-White sneakers this year, but perhaps none louder and brighter than this “Lemonade” Air Force 1 Low. The super bright yellow pair arrived to coincide with the opening of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” art exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

A Beginner’s Guide to the Air Jordan 8 Sneaker

Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan continued to connect on the Air Jordan 8. Arriving at 1993 NBA All-Star Weekend in its famed “Aqua” colorway, the Air Jordan 8 built off the inner bootie ethos of Air Jordan 7 before it, instead taking a sturdier and stronger approach by way of extra-padding and criss-crossing straps. Lifting the X-shaped straps from 1992’s outdoor oriented Nike Air Raid — a basketball shoe also co-designed by Hatfield — the Air Jordan 8 spoke to a new toughness and attitude that was driving the sport. Signature style points on the Air Jordan 8 appear in the form...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Speed Turf Max Returns In 2022

As the Swoosh readies itself for blockbuster anniversaries of some of its most iconic silhouettes from the 1980s, it’s quietly celebrating pairs that launched in the following decade. Among the options birthed out of the ’90s is the Nike Air Speed Turf Max, which is set to return throughout 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
sneakernews.com

More Pastel-Covered Air Jordan 1 Mids Appear Ahead Of Spring 2022

Over the last four years, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from the “ugly duckling” of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker’s trims to a more-widely respected and coveted silhouette. Never bashful about its penchant for experimentation. The latest pair, which matches a previously-seen Air Jordan 1 Low, adds yet...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Converse Attempts To Catch ‘Em All With Upcoming Pokémon Collaboration

Pokémon has never failed to cause excitement, be it for their trading cards, video games, or numerous collaborative efforts. And to appropriately close out their 25th anniversary, the franchise is joining Converse for a selection of Chuck Taylors, each customized with graphic-heavy nods to the original 151. Not all from...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Wrapping#Basketball#Nba#The Atlanta Hawks Guard#German#Frozen#Lightstrike#Adidas Com
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 “Heritage”

While often eccentric with its colorways and design, the Air Jordan 1 will always return to form, celebrating the deeply rooted heritage of the brand themselves. Here, “Heritage” is how they best describe this upcoming release, which effectively adjusts the “Chicago” palette without deviating too far away from history. Like...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The adidas Yeezy Quantum “Amber Tint”

Even following their Black Friday offerings, adidas Yeezy shows no signs of slowing down. And come next week — Friday, to be exact — the brand will put the Yeezy Quantum back on offer, this time dressing it up in “Amber Tint.”. Official images only further the excitement, detailing the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

First debuting on the feet of Travis Scott, the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low OG resurfaces once again in the form of brand official images. In this latest gallery of images, we get a closer look at all the detailing that went behind the design, which clearly relies on a tiger-camo throughout the shoe. Seen on the toe-box is the pattern, applied in a dimensional matter that sees the brown exterior layer raised above the black interior. The heel opts for a tonal look, matching the hues while keeping the same debossed finish. The insoles, curiously enough, repeats the pattern with a different material treatment via a spongy cork. The remainder of the shoe’s design consists of a classic black/red mix in suede. The toebox features the daring hue, while the quarter, heel, and lace collar is flooded in black.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 11 “Animal Instinct”

The Air Jordan 11 has enjoyed 26 years in the spotlight. And while most of the model’s releases have nodded to direct moments in Michael Jordan’s storied career, pairs like the women’s “Animal Instinct” colorway releasing on November 26th have been less about the man and more about what he represents.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

adidas CONFIRMED Members Will Get Exclusive Drops This December

December is a wild month, we all know that. It always feels as though the whole year has been a slow build-up to the final slog which culminates in Christmas and New Year’s Eve. As if December needed any more momentum, adidas is supercharging the busiest month with a bunch of fire releases for adidas CONFIRMED members.
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Plus Strings Together A Number Of Neon Accents

Moving away from the “AMRC” theme, the Nike Air Max Plus has arrived dressed in a number of neon-accented colorways. And while this pair is not quite an ode to The Matrix, it incorporates colors far more bold. Through the upper, a hot pink accents the TPU exoskeleton, outshining the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low LV8D Appears In Grey And White

Throughout its 36-year-old history, Jordan Brand has been criticized for not offering women-exclusive footwear. Over the last five years, the NIKE, Inc. subsidiary has made strides on this front, while also modifying classics like the Air Jordan 1 Low with design cues catered to female sneaker enthusiasts. Yet to be...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Undefeated Channels The 2007 “U-Man” Pack Of Sk8-His For Their Vans Old Skool Collaboration

Of the vast catalog of Undefeated footwear collaborations executed by the Cali-based entity, few are as recognizable as their set of Vans Sk8-His from 2007. Loosely inspired by the colors of NBA teams (the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Bulls, and Supersonics), their design was made recognizable thanks to the U-Man pattern on the upper, interior lining, and on the sidewall of the midsole. For 2021, it appears that Undefeated is channeling that project onto the another timeless Vans silhouette in a slightly modified style.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From November 20th To November 26th

Ahead of the new year, rumors about several classics from under the Nike Basketball banner have begun to catch steam. Although models like the Nike Air Max Penny 1 returning has excited countless sneaker collectors, few have gotten as great a response as the Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” has. While no official release date has been confirmed by the brand, it’s possible the 10-year-old pair will return in February during the 2021-22 NBA All-Star Weekend.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Beyoncé's Next IVY PARK x adidas UltraBOOST Comes Wrapped in "Electric Green"

Beyoncé‘s IVY PARK partnership with continues to make waves in the realm of footwear and apparel, and after it unveiled its inaugural collection with Peleton, it’s now gearing up to drop more sneakers this holiday season. Up next for the Queen is a fresh take of the adidas UltraBOOST titled the “Electric Green” colorway, and it has just popped up by way of official images.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

ICECREAM Brings Its “Running Dog” To The Next adidas NMD Hu

Pharrell Williams and adidas have been delivering compelling footwear together since 2014. Since then, their partnership has blossomed to include new silhouettes and projects that’ve extended beyond the collaboration’s original scope. Case in point: the adidas NMD Hu “Running Dog” by ICECREAM. Birthed in the early aughts with the help...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy