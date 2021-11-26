The adidas Trae Young 1 Gets Covered In Christmas Wrapping

First debuting on the feet of Travis Scott, the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low OG resurfaces once again in the form of brand official images. In this latest gallery of images, we get a closer look at all the detailing that went behind the design, which clearly relies on a tiger-camo throughout the shoe. Seen on the toe-box is the pattern, applied in a dimensional matter that sees the brown exterior layer raised above the black interior. The heel opts for a tonal look, matching the hues while keeping the same debossed finish. The insoles, curiously enough, repeats the pattern with a different material treatment via a spongy cork. The remainder of the shoe’s design consists of a classic black/red mix in suede. The toebox features the daring hue, while the quarter, heel, and lace collar is flooded in black.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO