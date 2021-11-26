ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers' Seth Curry Offers Health Update After Returning vs. Warriors

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Jpjy_0d7Tsc6f00

The Philadelphia 76ers were shorthanded throughout their entire six-game road trip over the last couple of weeks. As players have been in and out of the lineup due to physical and COVID-19-related setbacks, the Sixers couldn't keep a steady lineup.

On Monday night, Philly missed four of its five regulars in the starting lineup. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Seth Curry were among those who were ruled out. Embiid and Green had missed multiple games at that point.

Meanwhile, Harris was only questionable leading up to that matchup while Curry was added to the injury report less than two hours before the game. Although he didn't miss any time recently, Curry was battling through lower back tightness on Monday.

And leading up to Wednesday's game in Golden State, Curry and the rest of the crew that missed Monday's game were all listed on the injury report once again. Although the Sixers didn't get everybody back on Wednesday as Embiid and Harris remained off the court, Green and Curry were cleared for action ahead of tip-off.

Green, who had a minutes restriction, checked in for 17 minutes off the bench on Wednesday. Curry, on the other hand, saw a normal shift as he earned 33 minutes of playing time against Golden State.

While Danny Green admitted he felt good enough to play more minutes after Wednesday's game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear that the 76ers had a set plan for him, and they stuck to it on Wednesday night. As for Curry, he was let loose and led the Sixers on offense against the Warriors.

"I felt good," the veteran sharpshooter said after the game. "Two days can do a lot for you, so I felt pretty good." Curry put up 16 shots on Wednesday night. After knocking down eight of his attempts and going 8-8 at the free-throw line, Curry ended Wednesday night's win scoring a team-high of 24 points. On the surface, he had a solid outing -- but Curry thought he could've been better.

"I wouldn't say I had a great game, but I was solid," Curry admitted. "If I would have made some three-pointers, it would have been a little bit better. We kind of stalled there offensively as a team in the second half. We had a chance. I think there's a lot of good stuff we can take from this game."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Seth Curry
firstsportz.com

Watch: Chef Stephen Curry cooks brother Seth Curry with insane three during Warriors vs 76ers matchup

There are no doubts in stating that both Stephen Curry and brother Seth Curry are two phenomenal shooters in the modern-day NBA but the former has fetched a far superior name for himself leading the Golden State season after season. Moreover, these two can be regarded as one of the most iconic duos in the league, giving fans a great brother-matchup during Warriors vs 76ers showdown.
NBA
NBC Sports

'Proud brother': Steph praises Seth after Warriors' win

Steph Curry scored the final three points of the Warriors' 116-96 comeback win on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers with 1:27 remaining in the game. The score was well out of reach for the Sixers, but the Warriors' star didn't realize what his sixth 3-pointer of the night really meant.
NBA
All 76ers

Rivers Weighs in on Danny Green's Injury After Loss to Pacers

Danny Green hasn't had an ideal start to the 2021-2022 NBA season. As the veteran forward was struggling with his shot early on, he faced another difficult obstacle as he suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago when the Sixers faced the Portland Trail Blazers. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Warriors#Golden State
Yardbarker

Seth Curry Hopes to Stay With Sixers Long-Term

When Daryl Morey took over to become the Philadelphia 76ers' President of Basketball Operations two offseasons ago, he made several key moves on the night of the 2020 NBA Draft. Before the big event, Morey got off Al Horford's contract and landed a package centered around the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green.
NBA
All 76ers

Danny Green Ruled Out vs. Jazz After Suffering Setback

Recently re-signed Sixers veteran Danny Green's start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't been ideal. After Green got off to a bit of a slow start in the shooting department, the veteran also suffered a hamstring injury seven games into the year. During the Sixers' matchup with the Portland Trail...
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers' Danny Green to Miss Second-Straight Game vs. Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers don't seem to be getting any healthier between games this week. After getting Monday off and returning to the court on Tuesday, the Sixers missed a few key players in Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, and Danny Green. Embiid and Thybulle, who have been entered into the NBA's...
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers Add Seth Curry to Injury Report Ahead of Kings Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers will return to the floor on Monday night. As they continue their tough six-game stretch away from home, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Sacramento Kings on Monday before heading off to Golden State. Lately, the Sixers have struggled to gain wins, and a lot...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
All 76ers

Danny Green Ruled Out for Third-Straight Game vs. Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to remain healthy throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season. In addition to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Sixers have dealt with their fair share of physical setbacks as well. And the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green has been battling a soft-tissue injury for a notable portion of the season so far.
NBA
Yardbarker

Seth Curry, Danny Green to Return vs. Warriors While Tobias Harris Remains Out

The Philadelphia 76ers will conclude their six-game road trip while shorthanded once again on Wednesday night. Heading into the matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers ruled out Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid early. Simmons, who has yet to make an appearance on the court with the Sixers, remained...
NBA
All 76ers

Danny Green's Setback Continues to Keep Him Out vs. Kings

Danny Green's start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't been ideal. Not only was the veteran forward struggling to find his shot on a consistent basis, but he's also been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury throughout the first stretch of the year. Seven games into the season, Green pulled...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers will be without both Tobias Harris, Seth Curry vs. Kings

When it rains, it pours. That seems to be the case for the Philadelphia 76ers on their road trip. They will be very short-handed Monday as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Not only will they be without Joel Embiid due to the league’s health and safety protocol and Danny Green due to left hamstring tightness, but they will also be down two more starters.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Stephen Curry Outduels Brother Seth as Warriors Beat 76ers

Notable Player Stats G Stephen Curry, GSW: 25 points, 10 assists G Andrew Wiggins, GSW: 19 points G Seth Curry, PHI: 24 points (17 in 1st half) G Tyrese Maxey, PHI: 19 points Warriors Refocus in Second Half The Warriors entered the game with the league's best defensive rating, but a lack of focus to start the contest caused them to fall behind by as many as 19 in the first half. Golden State used a 16-6 burst at the end of the second quarter to cut the deficit to nine at halftime.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy