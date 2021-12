According to Rich Simini, the Jets have downgraded WR Corey Davis to doubtful for Sunday's game with a groin injury. (Rich Cimini) After suffering an injury back in week seven, Davis was forced to miss both weeks eight and nine with an ailing injury. He seemed hobbled last week against the Dolphins but is unlikely to play against the Texans this week. Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini has since said that Davis suffered a setback that will likely keep him out for Sunday's game. Expect Keelan Cole to see more snaps but rookie WR Elijah Moore to be the biggest beneficiary in the passing game.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO