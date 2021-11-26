ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taye Diggs pays tribute to infamous rat pack in ‘The Black Pack : We Three Kings’

By Romeo Escobar, Doug Kolk
 4 days ago

Taye Diggs talked about paying tribute to the rat pack with a modern take involving some of his closest friends in “The Black Pack: We Three Kings.”

The Holiday extravaganza special airs Nov. 29 on the CW.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 24, 2021.

