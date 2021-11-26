Halifax Health-Hospice offers annual Tree of Remembrance ornaments

DAYTONA BEACH — Amid all the festive holiday decorations at Volusia Mall, the towering Christmas tree adorned in blue offers meaning beyond the typical tidings of the season.

Now in its 32nd year, the Halifax Health-Hospice Tree of Remembrance — standing near the food court and Mr. Dunderbak’s Bavarian Delicatessen & Restaurant — offers an opportunity for families who have lost loved ones to keep their memories alive as well as contribute to hospice services that will help others deal with such losses.

Starting on Black Friday, Halifax Health-Hospice began selling ornaments and collectibles to benefit the organization’s Patient Memorial Fund.

“It’s a fund where people can donate in memory of loved one who passes away,” said Emily Smith, fund development specialist for Halifax Health-Hospice. “But it doesn’t have to just be a way to memorialize a loved one. The money goes into the organization’s unrestricted fund to help as needed for all of the programs offered.”

The exclusive collection of ornaments and collectibles includes a classic angel tree topper, an annual Always in Our Hearts ornament, a Swallowtail Butterfly and 3D Red Cardinal. A plush teddy bear and other collectibles also are available.

Items can be purchased with donations ranging from $20 to $100. Proceeds support the Halifax Health-Hospice Patient Memorial Fund. In 2021, Halifax Health-Hospice donated $2.1 million in benefits back to the community through the Patient Memorial Fund, Smith said.

Ornaments may be purchased online at halifaxhealth.org/hospice/tor. They also will be on sale at the Tree of Remembrance at Volusia Mall from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 18.

For many, ornaments have become tradition

Those who buy an ornament will receive a blue memory/honor tag that will be placed on the Tree of Remembrance during the holiday season. Those who buy an ornament at the mall will receive a tag to place on the tree themselves.

For those purchasing online, tags will be placed by hospice volunteers, but a blue tag also will be mailed to the donor, as well.

“Many people have been purchasing the ornaments as a tradition and have been doing it since the beginning,” 32 years ago, Smith said. “For those people, it has become a tradition to come to the mall and get an ornament. It also provides closure for a lot of people, as well.”

The cardinal ornament has become a popular item, Smith said.

“When people see a cardinal it’s symbolic of a loved one coming to say hi or visit them,” she said.

Tree of Remembrance a key Hospice fund-raiser

The Tree of Remembrance ornaments are one of the key annual fund-raisers for Halifax Health-Hospice, Smith said.

“We never turn anyone away due to inability to pay,” she said of the organization’s services. “These funds support services such as our traumatic loss program, our care centers, as well as any additional services we are able to provide to support families.

Those resources include in-patient care centers offering 24-hour care nurses, chapel, social workers and respite care as a relief for family members acting as caretakers, Smith said.

In October, HEALTHCAREfirst named Halifax Health-Hospice one of the top facilities in the industry for providing the best patient and caregiver care experience. It is one of three hospices in the state — and the only one in Central Florida — to be recognized.

For more details on the Tree of Remembrance or Halifax Health-Hospice, call 386-425-4747.