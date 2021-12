You can save yourself a decent chunk on a 12-month PS Plus membership right now thanks to some top-notch early Cyber Monday PS5 deals. Regardless of whether you're in the US or UK, there's a saving to be had right now. US friends can get a 12-month membership for $39.99 right now at Best Buy (was $59.99, saving $20), while for those of us in the UK, you can get 34% off the same 12-month subscription for £32.99 down from the original £49.99 at Amazon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO