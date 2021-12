One of the free PlayStation Plus games for the month of December may have been discovered. That's right, discovered, not leaked. It's going to be another week or two before Sony officially announces December's free PlayStation Plus games. Some months, these games leak ahead of time. So far, this hasn't happened, but obviously, there's still plenty of time for this to change. In the meantime, an astute observation may have actually revealed one of these forthcoming free games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO