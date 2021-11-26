ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

15 cars that currently cost more used than new

By iSeeCars, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEJxO_0d7TpPTT00

( iSeeCars ) – The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which has led to a record surge in used car prices. According to iSeeCars.com ’s latest analysis of over one million new and lightly used cars from the 2020 and 2021 model years listed for sale in November 2021, the price gap between new and slightly used cars has drastically narrowed, and some used cars have even become more expensive than their new versions.

In the first half of November, the average lightly used car cost 1.3 percent less than its new version, compared to the first half of November 2020, when they cost 10.8 percent less. “Used car prices have risen overall, and prices have dramatically increased for certain in-demand models that may be harder to find on new car lots,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Dealers may think used car buyers are willing to pay more for the instant gratification of a lightly-used vehicle they can drive right off the lot rather than waiting for a new one.”

iSeeCars has identified 15 cars with used car prices that are more expensive than their new car prices:

15 Cars That Cost More Used Than New – iSeeCars
Rank Vehicle New Car Price Used Car Price % Used More than New $ Used More than New
1 Tesla Model Y $56,685 $64,930 14.5% $8,245
2 Toyota Tacoma $37,339 $41,905 12.2% $4,567
3 Toyota Tundra $47,322 $52,850 11.7% $5,528
4 Dodge Charger $38,587 $42,375 9.8% $3,788
5 Honda Civic (Hatchback) $27,089 $29,735 9.8% $2,646
6 Tesla Model 3 $49,652 $54,215 9.2% $4,563
7 Toyota RAV4 $31,492 $34,373 9.1% $2,881
8 Kia Telluride $46,429 $50,295 8.3% $3,866
9 GMC Yukon $72,870 $78,352 7.5% $5,483
10 Subaru Crosstrek $30,039 $31,785 5.8% $1,746
11 Chevrolet Tahoe $65,518 $69,277 5.7% $3,760
12 Subaru WRX $34,166 $36,029 5.5% $1,863
13 Honda Civic (Sedan) $24,223 $25,499 5.3% $1,275
14 Hyundai Palisade $46,706 $49,038 5.0% $2,332
15 Toyota Corolla $23,677 $24,776 4.6% $1,099
Overall Average $42,087 $41,530 -1.3% -$577

* Tesla new car prices are estimated based on MSRP and used car trim distribution

The Tesla Model Y ranks first, costing 14.5 percent more for a lightly-used version compared to buying new. A second Tesla vehicle, the Model 3 ranks sixth. “Both the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla Model 3 have been in high demand since they entered the used car market, and that demand has intensified as waitlists for new versions of both vehicles have grown,” said Brauer. “Interested buyers would rather pay a premium for lightly-used versions than wait for the delivery times of new versions, which are currently mid-to-late 2022 depending on the model.”

Two pickup trucks from Toyota make the list: the second-ranked midsize Tacoma and the third-ranked full-size Toyota Tundra. “Toyota has halted incentives on its new trucks due to lowered supply, and buyers interested in a redesigned 2022 Tundra will have to join a nine to 18-month waitlist,” said Brauer. The trucks are joined by two additional popular Toyota models: the seventh-ranked RAV4 compact SUV and the fifteenth-ranked Corolla compact sedan. “Demand for these popular models has outpaced supply as Toyota’s recent plant shutdown led to a 40 percent decrease in output in the month of October,” added Brauer.

The Dodge Charger muscle car ranks fourth. “Trade-in values for popular sports cars have soared due to the shortage of new inventory and the popularity of the segment amid the pandemic,” said Brauer.

Two versions of the Honda Civic make the list: the hatchback in fifth and the sedan in the thirteenth position. “Honda’s October sales were down 23.5 percent compared to last year due to limited new car inventory,” said Brauer. “Demand for the popular Civic has outpaced supply in both the new and used market, which has led to elevated used car prices.”

The Kia Telluride ranks eighth. “The Kia Telluride has been a red-hot seller since its debut in the spring of 2019, and dealers have been charging over MSRP because it’s in such high demand,” said Brauer. “The price hikes have trickled down to the used car market, where used Tellurides aren’t yet abundant and buyers may be willing to overpay for a used version that is likely the only one available.”

The Hyundai Palisade, which is a similar vehicle that shares the same manufacturer as the Kia Telluride, ranks fourteenth. ”Similar to the Telluride, the new-for-2020 Palisade is relatively scarce in the used car marketplace and has sustained its popularity since its debut,” said Brauer.

Two Subaru vehicles make the list including the tenth-ranked Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUV and the twelfth-ranked Subaru WRX sports car. “Subaru was one of the automakers most impacted by the microchip shortage leading to a dearth of new vehicles,” said Brauer.

Rounding out the list are two full-size SUVs from General Motors: the ninth-ranked GMC Yukon and the eleventh-ranked Chevrolet Tahoe. “GM redesigned the Yukon and the Tahoe for 2021, and despite the automaker prioritizing production of these profitable SUVs over less-popular models, inventory has still remained tight,” said Brauer. “Buyers are willing to pay a premium for these vehicles in the used marketplace especially amid reports that 2022 versions will be losing features like heated seats and steering wheels.”

“Car shoppers who are in the market for a vehicle may have a hard time finding the most in-demand models, and while used versions may be available now, they might cost even more than new versions of the vehicle,” said Brauer. “Those looking to save money on a used car in today’s market should consider less popular models that likely won’t carry the same price hikes as the hottest-sellers.”

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over one million new cars and used cars listed for sale between November 1st and 15th, 2021. New cars were from model years 2021-2022, while lightly-used cars were defined as used vehicles from model years 2020-2021 with mileage within 20 percent of 13,476, the average annual miles traveled in the US, according to the Department of Transportation. Low-volume models were excluded from the analysis, as were models discontinued prior to the 2021 model year. The average asking prices of the lightly-used cars were compared to those of new cars from the same model.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $315 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, 15 Cars That Cost More Used Than New , originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The car industry should be having a banner year. Demand for new cars has skyrocketed, due at least in part to pent-up demand because dealers were closed over portions of the nearly two years the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued the United States. Sales, however, have hit a wall — and the slowest-selling car of all […]
BUYING CARS
informnny.com

Used cars to avoid buying right now

Used car prices have seen record highs over the past 15 months as the result of the global microchip shortage. According to a recent iSeeCars.com analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales, used car prices increased 26.2 percent, or $6,454, compared to the same period the previous year. Some...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

The U.S. auto market cooled slightly in October compared to the previous month, as the average days to sell increased, but demand still remained high as inventories around the country and the world continued to be constrained because of the shortage in microchips. Automakers had to lower their output, and some even scrapped entire model […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compact Cars#New Cars#Used Cars#Iseecars Com#Dodge#Honda#Tesla Model#Kia#Gmc Yukon#Subaru Crosstrek#Chevrolet#Hyundai
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Camry Updated With Even More Comfort And Convenience

Cars get updated on regular schedules, usually five to seven years separates a generation, though there are some exceptions. In the middle of that period most vehicles get midcycle update. It's midcycle time for the Toyota Camry, with the latest generation debuting in 2018. Toyota didn't need to do a...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
24/7 Wall St.

Best Black Friday Deals for Used and New Cars

Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday spending season, with many Americans stocking up on gifts, gadgets, and electronics. But Black Friday is also an opportune time to go car shopping — many dealers roll out their special holiday offers and discounts right after Thanksgiving. New and used vehicles are both in high […]
SHOPPING
CNET

Best new cars cheaper than $40,000

You definitely don't need to spend $40,000 on a new car. But, if you're prepared to drop that kind of cash on a vehicle, you've come to the right place. With this kind of budget, the options open to some luxury cars and even plush SUVs. With so many options, we wanted our expert editors to put together the best cars under $40,000 so you get the most bang for your buck.
GAS PRICE
Autoblog

Best used cars for $10,000 or less

Looking for a great used car but have a limited budget? You're not alone. Cars and trucks are getting pricier with every passing year, and a limited inventory following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hasn't helped. If you can manage to stretch your budget to $10,000, there are some solid options to choose from in the used marketplace.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Update -A Used Subaru Crosstrek And WRX Still Cost More Than A New Model

An updated report reveals a used Subaru Crosstrek and Subaru WRX or STI still cost more than a new 2022 model year. Check out why here. Should you buy a new 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, 2022 Subaru WRX or STI, or a used model? If you can find one, a new model costs less than a used model, according to an updated study by iSeeCars.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Heir's Electric Sports Car Will Cost Way More Than The Taycan

Toni Piech is a brave man. The great-grandson of Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche, Piech started his own automotive company called Piech Automotive a couple of years ago. Ferdinand Porsche left behind some seriously big shoes to fill, but Piech seems up for the challenge after revealinged a two-seat electric sports car called the Piech GT in October. This car was previewed by the Mark Zero concept in 2019. With three electric motors and 611 horsepower, the GT will power its way to 62 mph in under three seconds. It also has a 311-mile range. Not many will have the opportunity to experience the GT's breathtaking power, however, as we now have an idea of what the sports car will cost.
CARS
WGN Radio

Best cars for driving in snow

One way to ensure safe winter driving is with a car that’s well-equipped for winter conditions, and in today’s market, that doesn’t necessarily mean a truck or an SUV.
TRAFFIC
InsideHook

Only One US Auto Brand Made the Top 10 of Consumer Reports’ Reliability List

Fuel economy, horsepower, price tag, safety, the presence or lack of heated massage seats — these are all important factors to consider when buying a new car. One element that’s not as sexy but arguably more important is reliability. Every shiny, futuristic, quiet new Tesla is going to feel impressive when scooting around the dealership, but if it’s plagued by problems a month or two down the road, you may wish you had reconsidered your priorities.
CARS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy