MPD search for witnesses of 2018 Frayser homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help with solving a 2018 Frayser homicide.

On December 21, 2018, at around 5:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a report of a crash at Aden Street and Willow Wood Avenue.

Police say officers found an Infiniti in a ditch and saw 30-year-old Jeremey Webster sitting inside. Webster had been shot.

Webster later died from his injuries. Memphis Police say the shooting may’ve happened the night before Webster was found in his car.

Police say homicide investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information about it to call the Memphis Police Department’s Homicide Case Hotline at (901) 363-2653.

Memphis Police say you can also call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

