Bryan Adams announces second Covid-19 diagnosis in a month

Bryan Adams could use a lucky break. The Canadian rock veteran is receiving treatment in an Italian hospital after testing positive to COVID-19, not for the first time. The “Summer of 69” singer shared his bad luck in a social post. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” he writes on Instagram, posted from Milan Malpensa airport. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.”
Bryan Adams has confirmed he is "symptomatic" of COVID-19 - but is "on the mend". The 'Heaven' hitmaker, 62, went to the hospital in Milan, Italy, after getting a second positive coronavirus test result, and later revealed he had been given an "anti-thrombosis shot" as a precaution, "until I test negative".
Bryan Adams took a break Monday from his coronavirus quarantine in Milan to virtually unveil the 2022 Pirelli Calendar that he shot featuring fellow musicians including Iggy Pop, Cher and Jennifer Hudson
Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
Since his old metal band broke up five years ago, guitarist Li Heng Chan hadn’t given the project much thought. But last week, he began receiving texts and emails from family, friends, and one of his former bandmates. “They were saying, ‘Your band is in the news!’ ” Chan says. “Everyone’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ ”
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome back to the stage … Omicron!
On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization announced the name of the latest Covid-19 variant. Although it was chosen for being the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, the designation struck a chord with at least...
Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news.
Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline:
We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
Will Smith has admitted his “heart shattered” when his son Jaden asked to be emancipated when he was a 15-year-old. The King Richard star opened up about the struggles his son faced after their 2013 film After Earth bombed commercially and critically, with Jaden enduring attacks from the media. Writing...
The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
Beyoncé's daughters are showing off their Ivy Park style!. The singer stars in a new ad for her IVY PARK x adidas clothing line, enlisting daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, to model pieces from the Halls of Ivy collaborative collection. About halfway...
Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
Ariana Grande was a scene-stealer with her latest look which got everyone from her fans to her fellow celebrities talking. The Voice star turned heads with her appearance in a multi-colored, Versace dress which showed off her petite figure - but we've seen that outfit before. Ariana looked like a...
Demi Moore has had years of experience setting fashion statements, and she just made another major one at a star-studded red carpet. The actress attended the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in the most extravagant of gowns that you won't forget anytime soon. The black and white...
A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
Julia Roberts is celebrating the birthday of her two eldest children in the sweetest way. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to mark the 17th birthday of her twin daughter and son, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, with a never-before-seen baby photo. The rare snapshot, which was taken in 2004,...
So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
Fans of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury are celebrating the singer ahead of the 30th anniversary of his death.Mercury died from Aids-related complications on 24 November, 1991, having declined to speak publicly about his diagnosis until the day before his death.On 23 November, Mercury issued a statement to press regarding his condition, confirming media speculation that he had tested positive for the disease.“Following the enormous conjecture in the press over the last two weeks, I wish to confirm that I have been tested HIV positive and have Aids,” read Mercury’s statement. “I felt it correct to keep this...
Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles. Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
Julia Roberts is on cloud nine over the Thanksgiving weekend, not only enjoying the holiday but also celebrating a special family occasion. The actress shared a throwback picture on her social media of herself with her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, from when they were just babies. The two looked as...
