She invited him to Thanksgiving by accident, and it's become a tradition (2019)

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO