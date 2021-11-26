ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England vs Austria preview: Lionesses won't drop their level in World Cup Qualifiers, says Sarina Wiegman

Cover picture for the articleEngland head coach Sarina Wiegman is confident her players will not rest on their laurels as they aim to build on a phenomenal start to World Cup qualifying. The Lionesses had lost seven of their last 11 games when Phil Neville stepped down as head coach in January, and were then...

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
England Women’s squad: Jordan Nobbs recalled as Leah Williamson ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

Jordan Nobbs has been recalled to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against Austria and Latvia due to a “significant hamstring injury”. Arsenal midfielder Nobbs missed out on England’s victories over Northern Ireland and Latvia last month despite recovering from an ankle injury, but the 28-year-old has since proved her fitness and has earned a selection from Wiegman for the first time. Her addition to the England manager’s 23-player group comes as Arsenal teammate Williamson, who has captained the Lionesses in their last four qualifying fixtures,...
England boss Sarina Wiegman concerned over demands on players after Leah Williamson ruled out

England boss Sarina Wiegman has expressed concern over the demands on international players following the injury that has ruled Leah Williamson out of her latest squad.Williamson is missing from Wiegman’s 23-player squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Latvia after sustaining a hamstring problem in Arsenal’s 1-1 Women’s Super League draw at Tottenham on Saturday.The Gunners on Tuesday described the injury as “significant”, while manager Jonas Eidevall said it was possible Williamson would be sidelined for the rest of the calendar year, adding that it was “an overload issue” and describing Arsenal’s schedule as “almost inhuman”.Wiegman, who...
Exclusive: Proud Sunderland-born England hero Jill Scott opens up on emotion of Stadium of Light hosting Austria in a World Cup qualifier and helping inspire the next generation

Born in the city, the pioneering footballer has played in two Olympic Games for Great Britain plus four World Cups and three European Championships with England. Scott, who could appear in her fourth Euros for her country next summer should she be selected, has also made a huge impact in club football, winning multiple trophies with Manchester City and Everton.
England Women: Jordan Nobbs delighted to be returning to Sunderland for World Cup qualifier against Austria

Jordan Nobbs has spoken of her delight at being back in the England fold as she prepares to return "home" when the team play Austria in Sunderland this weekend. The Arsenal midfielder, who started this term recovering from an ankle injury sustained in pre-season, is in the Lionesses squad for the first time under Sarina Wiegman ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against the Austrians at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and Latvia in Doncaster three days later.
