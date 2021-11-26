ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

As Holidays Return to Normal, Here's How to De-Stress

US News and World Report
 5 days ago

FRIDAY, Nov. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A return to a more normal holiday season may also mean higher stress levels, so an expert offers some coping tips. Don't get too focused on buying the perfect presents, making the best dinner or planning the perfect party. Try to be mindful of...

