Cordmaker lukewarm fave in Small S.

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:10 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 44-7-3-5In this maiden event, we’ll land on the chalk in the form of #4 Xenatown (5-2). The sophomore Uncle Lino filly ran a good one last out to be second versus similar, chasing the pace and then going with the winner (but not quite all the way ‘with’). Beaten less than a length, she was clear of the rest, and a repeat should get it done today… First-time starter #7 Bourbon Bon Bay (12-1) is the first foal out of a three-time winner and by Maryland sire Bourbon Courage. She’s showing a couple of zippy works on the page… #3 Super Duper Fly (7-2) led a long way last time but faded badly to finish fourth, and it’s hard to see the additional half-furlong of today’s race doing her any favors… #5 Eight Danzas (4-1) rallied into third last time (behind Xenatown and ahead of Super Duper Fly) without being a threat to the top pair. The knock on her is a dozen unsuccessful attempts to break her maiden…

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO