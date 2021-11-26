ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cordmaker lukewarm fave in Small S.

By Press Release
theracingbiz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillwood Stable’s Cordmaker, still going strong at the age of 6, will go after his seventh career stakes victory and fifth over his home track when he faces 10 rivals in Saturday’s $100,000 Richard W. Small at Laurel Park. The 21st running of the 1 1/8-mile Small for 3-year-olds...

www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
theracingbiz.com

WIDE OPEN GROUP SET FOR WV FUTURITY

With many of the division’s major players taking a pass, Saturday’s renewal of the $75,000 West Virginia Futurity at Charles Town Races for state-bred two-year-olds may be a bit short on star power, but it’s a wide-open contest. In fact, not one runner from last month’s WVBC Vincent Moscarelli Memorial...
CHARLES TOWN, WV
worldboxingnews.net

Fernely Feliz Jr. scores unforgettable one-punch KO on pro debut

Last Saturday, November 20, at the Crown Reef Resort and Waterpark in Myrtle Beach, USA #1-ranked and national super heavyweight champion Fernely Feliz Jr. lived up to his promise to put on an unforgettable professional debut by scoring a highly entertaining, one-punch knockout of opponent Stephen Kirnon in the second round.
DANBURY, CT
theracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: November 26

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 66-4-1-5In this allowance contest, we’ll give the nod to Penn shipper #6 Anna Rocks (6-1). The Flint Stites trainee broke her maiden over the strip and took a nice step forward when second last out; the three-turn journey looks to agree with her… #4 Tayler’s Chrome (2-1) ran a clunker last out, but her prior try, in a Laurel allowance, was plenty good enough to win here… The late-running #1 Song of Honor (10-1) won easily last out and seems to be moving in the right direction for trainer Claudio Gonzalez; this’ll be her first visit to the Mountain State… #5 Golden Grant (5-2) dropped down to the $10,000 level to win last out in her second off the claim for second-leading trainer Farrior…
CHARLES TOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
theracingbiz.com

PIE TIME AT LAUREL PARK!

No matter the time of year, or the occasion, holiday traditions mean different things to different people. For more than three decades, aside from hosting its annual live race card, Thanksgiving Day has meant only one thing at Laurel Park – pies. Tens of thousands of the tasty treats –...
LAUREL, MD
theracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: Nov. 24

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:10 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 44-7-3-5In this maiden event, we’ll land on the chalk in the form of #4 Xenatown (5-2). The sophomore Uncle Lino filly ran a good one last out to be second versus similar, chasing the pace and then going with the winner (but not quite all the way ‘with’). Beaten less than a length, she was clear of the rest, and a repeat should get it done today… First-time starter #7 Bourbon Bon Bay (12-1) is the first foal out of a three-time winner and by Maryland sire Bourbon Courage. She’s showing a couple of zippy works on the page… #3 Super Duper Fly (7-2) led a long way last time but faded badly to finish fourth, and it’s hard to see the additional half-furlong of today’s race doing her any favors… #5 Eight Danzas (4-1) rallied into third last time (behind Xenatown and ahead of Super Duper Fly) without being a threat to the top pair. The knock on her is a dozen unsuccessful attempts to break her maiden…
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: November 24

Ruben Silvera, shown here aboard Indian Lake over the summer, had a big week at Parx last week. Photo by Jerry Dzierwinski. Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. LAUREL PARK. FIRST STAR: DON’T CALL...
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

Princess Kokachin upsets Hello Beautiful in Politely

“You gotta work hard to keep the ladies happy,” trainer Jerry Robb joked moments after Friday’s Politely Stakes at Laurel Park. One thing’s for sure: when it comes to keeping the equine ladies happy, at any rate, Robb’s got it down pat. Friday he saddled Princess Kokachin to a dominant...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curlin#Furlong#Harpers First Ride#Colonial Downs
theracingbiz.com

DISCO EBO DOMINATES IN SHAMROCK ROSE

Disco Ebo won for the third consecutive start Friday, dominating the $200,000 Shamrock Rose Stakes for Pennsylvania-bred two-year-old fillies at Penn National. Under jockey Jomar Torres, Disco Ebo broke best of all, cruised to the lead, and drew away while ridden out, winning by nearly six lengths in 1:11.25 for six furlongs, earning a career-best 95 Equibase speed figure.
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

JULIAN PIMENTEL TO TAKE WINTER OFF

Journeyman Julian Pimentel, a Maryland mainstay since 2006 who will be forever linked as the regular rider of late Mid-Atlantic legend Ben’s Cat, is taking the winter off to contemplate his future. Pimentel, 40, finished sixth aboard Norman Lewis’ 4-year-old filly Castilleja for Hall of Fame trainer King Leatherbury in...
SPORTS
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: A Small Step

Tar Heels have eight days to take a bigger step forward. After a four-hour practice led by an intense head coach, Carolina came back with a predictable win against an overmatched opponent. Playing better team defense and sharing the basketball more, call it a small step forward. Next Wednesday, the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

JUNGLE BEAST ROARS IN WV FUTURITY

Saturday night amid clear, crisp conditions, Charles Town offered the latest renewal of the $75,000 West Virginia Futurity for state-bred two-year-olds, the final stakes race on the 2021 calendar at the Jefferson County oval and the last of three competitive races for juveniles on the program. With WV Vincent Moscarelli...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
theracingbiz.com

VIDEO: LAUREL PARK IN :60 NOV. 30

Laurel Park in :60 highlights three of the weekend’s top Laurel stories in (a little more than) a minute…. Which stories caught our eye this past weekend at Laurel? The above video has whatcha need to know…. The top three are:. Princess Kokachin upsets the Politely Stakes. Trainer Jose Corrales...
LIFESTYLE
theracingbiz.com

GALAWI TO STAND AT NORTHVIEW

Galawi (IRE), a winning son of the world’s most successful international sire Dubawi (Ire) out of a Group 1-winning millionaire half-sister to the incomparable Goldikova (Ire), will stand his first season at Northview Stallion Station in Chesapeake City, Md., in 2022 for $2,000 live foal, payable when the foal stands and nurses.
CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy