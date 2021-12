Odell Beckham Jr. got some good news just a couple of weeks ago as it was revealed that he would be joining the Los Angeles Rams for the rest of the season. The Rams are a team looking to win a Super Bowl this year and OBJ's presence on the team could very well lead to some amazing moments. Of course, his first game with the team was a bit of a disappointment, however, coming off of a bye-week, it is expected that Beckham Jr. will be in prime shape to carry this Rams offense forward.

