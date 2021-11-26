Nurses Share Their Best Advice for Student Nurses Entering the Field

Over the past two years, we’ve realized the importance of our healthcare staff, especially nurses. Although all healthcare workers put their lives on the line to provide quality care to patients, nurses work in the closest capacity. They monitor patients at every stage of the treatment and ensure their comfort. Although working as a nurse can be rewarding, it can also be challenging. Nurses work long, tiring hours, with little time to squeeze in some rest. Also, there is an immense emotional burden that comes with the job. Often, despite all your best efforts, patients are unable to make it through. All of these factors and more can combine and make it hard for nurses to maintain their well-being. However, if they wish to provide quality care, they need to ensure they’re physically and mentally fit.

