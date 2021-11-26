ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding El Salvador’s Bitcoin city

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador is among the only nation to recognize Bitcoin as a legal tender. However, as per the latest buzz, the country is not planning to make an entire city based on Bitcoin, the largest and oldest digital currency. Nayib Bukele, the President of the country, announced this news wherein he...

Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
thekatynews.com

Bitcoin Will Hit 100K USD: Experts

It was a roller coaster ride for Bitcoin in 2021. After the up and then low, it has finally secured its highest position by securing 68K USD for the first time this year. However, it soon came down to 56K USD. So, with this roller coaster ride of Bitcoin, one can find too many more things happening. However, looking at the latest high point, it has remained all-time high. Yet, several experts feel that Bitcoin is one of the best ways to pass the 10K M. Most of the experts feel that sooner or later, Bitcoin will surpass the said limit sooner or later. However, the opinion of the experts varies from one expert to another. The volatility does not seem to be new. Several experts feel that some new digital currency-based investors have been highly conscious when allocating part and parcel of their profile to digital currency.
CURRENCIES
thekatynews.com

How Bitcoin Helps The Poor in a developed nation?

We often hear that even the poorest of the poor man can be happy, and no one can envy him seeing with his happiness. For ages, we have heard that money cannot buy you happiness, and thus even the poorest of all can always be happy. On the other side, even the affluent can never be happy and satisfied. He can remain bitter despite having all the fabulous wealth. Some of us can rebel in accepting these ideas as we feel that Bitcoin is only meant for the rich. However, the fact is it can help the poor people in any developed nation. Thus we often hear from people that Bitcoin is restricted only to the rich, and it will only benefit the affluent people of any society. Experts, on the other hand, have a different story to narrate. They feel that Bitcoin can solve the poverty issue in many places, particularly the developed nations.
MARKETS
thekatynews.com

Why Can Bitcoin Prove out to be a Generational Wealth?

One short film called Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth by the filmmakers’ Matt Hornick and Tomer Starlight. It was released this month on 1st 2021 and talked about the fundamental value proposition of the BTC. One may find too many projects in the world seeking the option to enrich their founding members along with offering you some substantial revenue in the USD for anyone who intends to join the robust and secured money network. This system is based on humanity as per the fundamental rights to own property and has liberty. As we see people all over the world watching this short film, many reacted in different ways. Bitcoin lovers very well know why coins entered the market in 2009. It has come as a direct response to the recession the central banks and other financial institutions have faced in the fatal year. However, these banks feel emotional as they see a bright future of Bitcoin, which their traditional money fail to offer.
MARKETS
Nayib Bukele
thekatynews.com

Bitcoin: The Single Best Shot for Getting Lifetime Liberty

If you ever switch on your TV screen or go through the news feed on Facebook, what do you see there? All you could see was people losing and gaining, and colossal money getting squandered and so on. At the same time, you see inflation, inequality and protests. And then you see the push and pull thing for mandates. Bitcoin lovers often reply to all these issues when they claim that Bitcoin can fix these issues. Well, this may be found as hyperbole, but the fact is Bitcoin remains the only realistic path to liberate people. We hear the witty remark too often, fix the world with money. Bitcoin is one of the critical things when it comes to gaining liberty. It can shrink the size of governments, combat issues like inflation, and reduce debt. It can help in giving good scope to governments.
CURRENCIES
chronicle99.com

Check if Social Security Beneficiaries Will Get A Fourth Stimulus Check Or Not

As inflation continues to soar, The Senior Citizens League urges Congress to deliver a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400 to people on Social Security. As.com reported on November 28, a campaign was started by the Senior Citizens League (TSCL). This non-partisan advocacy group demanded additional stimulus money for the ones receiving Social Security.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gpsworld.com

Russia issues threat to GPS satellites

The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. Russia then claimed on state television that its new ASAT missiles could obliterate NATO satellites and “blind all...
WORLD
Washington Post

Space Force General: China and Russia attacking U.S. space assets ‘every day’

When Russia blows up a satellite in space with a missile (as it did this month), or when China tests a new hypersonic missile (as it did last month), the ongoing arms race in space leaps into the news. But in between these “Sputnik”-like moments, outside the public’s view, the United States and its adversaries are battling in space every day.
MILITARY
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

More countries report 1st cases of the omicron variant

Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute disclosed that patient samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23 were […]
WORLD

