ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Gold Rush’: The Crew Takes on ‘Unexpected Damage’ in Intense New Preview of Tonight’s Episode

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCwGy_0d7Tjjxr00

It’s not too often that we see Gold Rush star Tony Beets struggle to make his season goal, but this time around, he’s dealt with some serious trouble. Over the past few months, Beets has dealt with problems with land claims and machine malfunctions. And now, he has to add one more repair to his to-do list.

The day seemed to be starting out fine after Beets promoted crew member Brandon Carr to a new position on the site. Soon enough, though, Carr had to call in a huge hole in the sluice, and already, Beets knew that this meant more trouble for them. For every minute that they weren’t sluicing, they were losing money. Six hours into the fix, Beets already lost $10,000.

“The amount of money it costs when you’re down, I mean, you’re still spending and you’re not making, so it pretty much goes double up,” the Gold Rush boss explained. “It adds up quickly.”

Take a look at the damage in the clip below.

‘Gold Rush’ Crew Member Shares What It’s Like Working for Tony Beets

Recently, Beets promoted Carr to loading the wash plant in which he can sit comfortably in an excavator while loading the paydirt into the sluice. Even though the job is a bit less arduous than other tasks (like loading rock trucks or digging ponds), it does require careful precision. That’s why Beets only trusted the job to Carr when he was confident that the crew member was ready.

Happy to be in a position with more responsibility, Carr spoke about how much he liked working for his Gold Rush boss.

“Tony’s an awesome boss,” the crew member gushed. “Put it this way, if he likes you, you’re treated awesome, as long as you don’t do no stupid mistakes.”

Of course, as fans know, Beets isn’t one to hide his emotions. If he’s angry, he’ll surely let you know. The angrier he gets, the more curse words he uses and the more sensory beeps we hear on the show. But for as short-fused as Beets is, he’s also quite practical. He doesn’t see the sense in holding a grudge and takes swift action when necessary. It’s because of these qualities that make Beets such a successful contender on Gold Rush, but to some, this might come off as intimidating.

That’s why some of Beets’ best crew members are his own children. After all, who else could communicate better with their father than those that have lived with them all their lives?

Still, Carr is a valued member of the team and because of his cautious yet confident actions, he’s become a permanent part of the Gold Rush crew – just as long as he doesn’t damage any equipment.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Carr
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Crew Gets Their Hands Dirty, Eliminating Studio

On the hit Discovery Channel series “Gold Rush,” the name of the game is sorting through tons of earth to find gold. It sounds simple enough but the practice of gold mining is anything but simple as the crew will tell you. A fan favorite and mainstay on the show is expert gold miner Parker Schnabel. Parker and his team have struck gold on plenty of occasions and raked in big money from their mining exploits. Schnabel is so popular on the show that he got his own spinoff series call “Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail,” on the Discovery Channel. The reality star has gold mining in his blood and he’s been doing it since a very early age. He worked at his grandfather’s gold mine for years before going out on his own. He began operating machinery and learning the mining trade as far back as he can remember.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gold Rush#Beets#Goldrush#Discoveryplus
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Celebrates After Big Red Brings In $400K Haul

After weeks of hard work and unshakable determination, Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel is finally reaping the rewards of his land claim on Mud Mountain. Previously, the 28-year-old mine boss wasn’t seeing nearly enough profit for how much work his team had put into the property, and it looked as if they wouldn’t have enough time left in the season to reach their goal count.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Rick Ness Has a Lot to Juggle in New Teaser

On Thursday evening, Gold Rush posted a teaser for an upcoming episode that features Rick Ness giving an inside look at his mining operation. As the teaser begins, host Christo Doyle pays Ness a visit for a crazy weekend with Team Rally. Cameras take fans on an unprecedented behind-the-scenes tour of Ness’s life and his gold mining business. As much hard work goes into the operation, that doesn’t mean Rick and his crew don’t take time to have some fun as well.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Season 4 episode 11 hopes

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that question — but also everything that is coming up next. The first order of business here is simple: Handing down the bad news. We’ve been pretty lucky to get new installments every week this season but now, all of that luck is running out. There is no new episode tonight and, unfortunately, we won’t be seeing any more for some time. The show is returning on Tuesday, January 4 with new episodes, and one in particular that will look and feel different from any other we’ve seen.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3: Smoke Signals

Harrison returning to Dexter’s life couldn’t have come at a more complicated time. Dexter tries to create some normalcy for Harrison on Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3, “Smoke Signals,” but the investigation regarding Matt Caldwell makes that especially tricky. Check out the photos and promo video below for...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
realitytitbit.com

Who is Gold Rush's Leese Marie and has she had plastic surgery?

Gold Rush is back on Discovery for a twelfth series in 2021. The long-running show first kicked off in 2010 and over a decade later, the OGs in the game are still going strong including Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets. As well as doing all they can to find their...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets Reveals if He Has Any Regrets from Time on Show

Season 12 of Gold Rush is currently underway, and in a recent interview, Yukon mining legend Tony Beets revealed if he has any regrets from his time on the show. Beets joined the popular Discovery Channel series during the second season of the show. He brought decades of experience to the show, and is well-known as the King of the Klondike. He’s been in the mining business for years, but likely never thought he’d be a reality TV star. During an October interview with Looper, Beets was asked if he had any regrets since starring on Gold Rush.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Hopes His Big Gamble Pays Off With $2 Million on the Line

“We have a plan, and right now, we’re gonna stick to it,” said Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel. Ahead of tonight’s new episode, the show dropped a teaser that has fans worried about the success of Schnabel’s new operation. This season, the star is risking $2 million at Mud Mountain in hopes that he can reach his goal of 8,000 ounces of gold. It’s been a tough season full of unforeseen mistakes and obstacles, but as always, Schnabel is confident his team will end the season in the green.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Revealed the Issues He Had with Rick Ness Starting Own Company

Gold Rush stars Parker Schnabel and Rick Ness have an interesting relationship, to put it simply. Before Ness was a star on the series, he was a bassist in a touring, gothic country band. Thanks to Schnabel though, he found a new calling deep underground and joined the 18-year-old mining prodigy’s team. But as Ness rose through the ranks to Schnabel’s foreman and right-hand man, their relationship began to change, and not necessarily for the better. As with any company, the two stars’ friendship took a backseat to business, creating a strenuous relationship between the two.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Meet Kayla Johanson, Newcomer Making Noise on ‘White Water’

There’s a new Gold Rush star at the riverbed, and she’s a force to be reckoned with. Meet Kayla Johanson a gold diver who agreed to join Dustin Hurt’s team. Prior to becoming a star on the show, Johanson was a one-woman operation that dredged her own metals since she was a teen. When she’s not underwater searching for gold nuggets, she also operates her own online jewelry shop that uses gold she finds in the river.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets Gives Tour of His Family Home

In 2015, Gold Rush star Tony Beets gave a tour of his family’s Klondike home where they’ve lived for more than 30 years. Beets, who is originally from the Netherlands, moved to Canada decades ago to chase the possible riches of gold mining. Since then, he’s become a legendary gold miner in the area. That’s why Beets is one of the focal points of the hit Discovery Channel series.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

309K+
Followers
31K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy