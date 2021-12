Benjamin Franklin supposedly said that the only certainties in life are death and taxes. But if he were alive in 2021, he probably would add health care expenses to that list. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, health spending accounted for 17.7% of the US Gross Domestic Product in 2020. The average American spent more than $11,500 on health expenses in 2019. Of course, illnesses pop up unpredictably, which makes them hard to budget for. Not to mention, it can be hard to find out what medical treatment will cost before you need it.

