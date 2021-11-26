ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joanna Gaines Gives Look at Chip’s ‘Charcuterie’ Board for Thanksgiving, And It Looks Awesome

By Chase Thomas
 4 days ago
Thanksgiving may have already come and gone, Outsiders, but we hope it was a delightful and peaceful time for you and your family this holiday season. Everyone has different ways of having fun with the family this holiday season. Chip and Joanna Gaines are no different. The star of Fixer Upper took to her Instagram story on Thursday to show fans of the program and the family how things went for their Thanksgiving.

Joanna showed her three-year-old son spotting his cousin performing during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She also, hilariously enough, showed her husband Chip’s tragic attempt at his own “charcuterie” board that had a little bit of the necessities in grapes and cheese, but he added his own spin — doughnuts and lots of them.

That wasn’t all Joanna showcased in her story. She also included a very humorous video of her mother attempting to use some virtual reality glasses. It was a hilarious moment for her mother. However, Joanna apologized for putting her mother out there like that even it was just for fun.

Fame and Joanna Gaines

Fame is a tricky thing, but it is unavoidable for Joanna and Chip Gaines now. With their new Magnolia Network set to debut in 2022 along with the success of Fixer Upper over the years, the Waco residents are quite famous and will in all likelihood continue to be famous for a long time.

But it’s hard for Joanna and Chip as they tell it. Chip told Oprah Winfrey that, “I have discovered that fame is just, your life is the same, you’re the same, and everybody has an idea of what that is, it’s just more people know your name.” This is a grounded perspective for the couple to have about fame and all that it entails. Sure, fame does mean a lot of folks know who Chip and Joanna Gaines are now, but that’s really it. They are still the same folks who host a popular television show that a lot of people adore.

He continues, “And I think if you don’t know who you are when the fame thing hits then you lose yourself.” Chip finds that if you are not certain about who you are as a person before you get famous, then that is where the problems potentially come. You lose yourself, as he tells it. This is because it is a powerful thing if you are not grounded in who you are before that.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines have found a lot of success over the years with Fixer Upper, but it’s also due to interviews above where the couple showcases who they are and funny family videos from Joanna that helps remind folks the couple and the family like to celebrate the holidays and have a good time just like you.

Comments / 5

Debora Clark
3d ago

I love her cooking show Magnolia Table and I'm so happy she will have 2 shows on the Food Network for the holidays

Reply(1)
5
