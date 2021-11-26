Understanding El Salvador’s Bitcoin city

If you ever switch on your TV screen or go through the news feed on Facebook, what do you see there? All you could see was people losing and gaining, and colossal money getting squandered and so on. At the same time, you see inflation, inequality and protests. And then you see the push and pull thing for mandates. Bitcoin lovers often reply to all these issues when they claim that Bitcoin can fix these issues. Well, this may be found as hyperbole, but the fact is Bitcoin remains the only realistic path to liberate people. We hear the witty remark too often, fix the world with money. Bitcoin is one of the critical things when it comes to gaining liberty. It can shrink the size of governments, combat issues like inflation, and reduce debt. It can help in giving good scope to governments.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO