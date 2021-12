This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Contrary to popular belief, dogs are not obligatory carnivores, but they still need lots of protein to stay strong and lean. That being said, there are good sources of protein and there are...not so good sources of protein. The leaner your source of protein is, the less fat accompanies it. Beef is traditionally fattier, but you can still get lean beef options that contain high amounts of protein. In fact, our first pick for this list is one such source.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO