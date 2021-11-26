ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Can Bitcoin Prove out to be a Generational Wealth?

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne short film called Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth by the filmmakers’ Matt Hornick and Tomer Starlight. It...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Surging Today

It's party on in the crypto world today. Investors in most digital currencies are seeing tremendous interest resume, following a rather bearish week last week among most major cryptocurrencies. As of 10 a.m. ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) surged 2.3%, 8.5%, and 3%, respectively. These gains today...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Reveals Two Altcoins He’s Watching in the Crypto Space

Bitcoin bull Tim Draper is naming two altcoins in the crypto markets that he’s keeping an eye on due to their strong fundamentals and unique use cases. In a new interview on Bloomberg Markets, the billionaire venture capitalist says that open-source programmable blockchain Tezos (XTZ) has the things that he wants to see in a crypto project.
STOCKS
Fortune

4 cryptocurrencies to watch in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If it hadn’t already, crypto reached the mainstream in 2021. Total cryptocurrency market capitalization eclipsed $3 trillion, financial regulators from D.C. to Beijing started taking the asset class very seriously, and Elon Musk tanked Dogecoin on Saturday Night Live.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The World#Short Film#Filmmakers#Value Proposition#Btc#Usd
makeuseof.com

The 9 Biggest Risks for Crypto Investors (Both Beginners and Veterans)

Cryptocurrencies have exploded in popularity over the last decade, and almost everyone is talking about them or investing in them. However, cryptocurrency investments are unlike any other in the financial system. They defy conventional investment trends and are prone to ludicrous swings. There are over 10,000 cryptocurrencies and a slew...
STOCKS
Hackernoon

Why is Bitcoin so Volatile?

Bitcoin’s volatility is about 7x higher than the S&P500's. Bitcoin is open for trading 24/7, and people are paying for it with borrowed money. Some exchanges even allow their uses to take up to 100-to-1 leverage. Bitcoin has always been volatile, but only relative to the dollar. Bitcoin's volatility is the price you pay for the extraordinary performance you get for. It's a necessary evil, and it's a feature of Bitcoin volatility, not a bug.
MARKETS
thekatynews.com

Bitcoin Will Hit 100K USD: Experts

It was a roller coaster ride for Bitcoin in 2021. After the up and then low, it has finally secured its highest position by securing 68K USD for the first time this year. However, it soon came down to 56K USD. So, with this roller coaster ride of Bitcoin, one can find too many more things happening. However, looking at the latest high point, it has remained all-time high. Yet, several experts feel that Bitcoin is one of the best ways to pass the 10K M. Most of the experts feel that sooner or later, Bitcoin will surpass the said limit sooner or later. However, the opinion of the experts varies from one expert to another. The volatility does not seem to be new. Several experts feel that some new digital currency-based investors have been highly conscious when allocating part and parcel of their profile to digital currency.
CURRENCIES
thekatynews.com

How Bitcoin Helps The Poor in a developed nation?

We often hear that even the poorest of the poor man can be happy, and no one can envy him seeing with his happiness. For ages, we have heard that money cannot buy you happiness, and thus even the poorest of all can always be happy. On the other side, even the affluent can never be happy and satisfied. He can remain bitter despite having all the fabulous wealth. Some of us can rebel in accepting these ideas as we feel that Bitcoin is only meant for the rich. However, the fact is it can help the poor people in any developed nation. Thus we often hear from people that Bitcoin is restricted only to the rich, and it will only benefit the affluent people of any society. Experts, on the other hand, have a different story to narrate. They feel that Bitcoin can solve the poverty issue in many places, particularly the developed nations.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
thekatynews.com

Understanding Bitcoin Taproot as it goes live

It’s been a while to hear anything about the Taproot networking belonging to the oldest and largest digital coin – Bitcoin. The update about this network came this Sunday and looking at it, we can get an accurate picture. However, it failed to prove the mettle to the sliding kind of momentum. It comes up at the end of this week to get the surprise. It seemed to have gone up to the ground of around 58.5K USD coming along with around eight per cent taking the weekly decline. As per the group called CoinMarketCap, the entire digital market capitalization has remained around 2.6 trillion USD this week. In the longer run, we have seen the digital currencies like ETH and Bitcoin seem to have gained over the 6 and 2 fix fold, respectively, in 2021.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Market Analysts Explain Why This Correction Is Good For Bitcoin

The recent bitcoin correction down from its all-time high has had the market in a panic in the past week. However, not everyone has seen it as a bad omen. The digital asset’s price had gone down below $60,000 causing investors to believe the bear market had arrived. Mostly, small-time investors had been hit the most by panic as sell-offs happened through the space.
CURRENCIES
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everybody Talking About Bitcoin?

Business leaders have been talking up Bitcoin and related services during their earnings calls with analysts in October and November. The conversation tends to focus on use cases and real-world utility rather than on the digital token's skyrocketing prices. Here's how three CEOs in wildly different industries described their Bitcoin...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Why This Fund Structure Is Preferable for Bitcoin Exposure

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) debuted last week, joining a pair of other futures-backed funds in the bitcoin exchange traded fund landscape. As the third of the three ETFs to come to market in the U.S., XBTF needed to differentiate itself. That’s the case with any new ETF, regardless of underlying asset class or investment objective. The rookie VanEck fund does just that. For example, the annual fee on XBTF of 0.65%, or $65 on a $10,000 investment, is lower than the expense ratios on rival products.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price

Bitcoin price is ready for a significant ascent, as the governing chart pattern and a technical indicator suggests a recovery is in the offing. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Massive inflows into Bitcoin, Ethereum prove this despite corrections

The entire cryptocurrency market has witnessed a massive setback. Overall, it shed more than 2.5% of its market capitalization, which currently stands at $2.52T. Yet, institutional investors seem unfazed by the bloodbath. The latest report published by CoinShares provides some support to this narrative. As of 22 November, Digital Asset...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

The HODL Valley Metaverse – The Game That Can Grow Your Digital Wealth

HODL Valley is a digital city where you can interact with your friends like you would on a social network; manage your digital assets, as you would on a decentralized exchange; grow your wealth like you would by owning a franchise; have voting rights, as you would in an actual election; and play a game that pays you for your accomplishments. The HODL Valley metaverse is an interactive virtual city that helps users manage their digital assets. Leveraging DeFi, NFTs and GameFi, the metaverse holds properties that serve different core financial functions. Its features are varied and include, but are not limited to:
VIDEO GAMES
The Motley Fool

3 Investing Strategies to Grow Your Money Like Magic

Simple index funds can be powerful growers. Companies with optionality can deliver a magical performance. When bank savings accounts are bragging about 0.4% interest rates and 10-year Treasury bonds are yielding 1.6%, it can be hard to figure out how best to grow your money. The answer for most of is simple: the stock market.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ambcrypto.com

Opting out of crypto offerings can come at a cost for wealth managers

2021 has seen crypto adoption skyrocket like never before. But, many might still not engage in the asset class due to several reasons including volatility and environmental concerns. The rest are still learning about the evolving technology. To be or not to be. Some reports point out that just like...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Cardano Is the Next Bitcoin

Cardano’s transaction speed and eco-friendly profile may make it a favorite in the future. The platform’s peer review is likely to build a strong and reliable system. Cardano’s five stages of development are ongoing -- so we’re just at the start of this growth story. When you look at cryptocurrencies...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Wealth preservation in the next economic crisis - Is Bitcoin Fool's Gold or Gold 2.0?

Kitco News talks to Peter Schiff, one of the staunchest detractors of Bitcoin, and Alex Mashinsky, a pioneer in the crypto space and a top Bitcoin proponent, live on YouTube. In this special LIVE interactive debate moderated by Kitco News Editor-in-Chief Michelle Makori, we tackle the toughest arguments for and against Bitcoin and cover your questions on which assets offer the best wealth protection in the next economic crisis.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy