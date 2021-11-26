Gift Guide from MIT

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIT has rounded up their most popular books and they have a sale going on! via MIT....

blog.adafruit.com

thecut.com

Splurge-Worthy Gift Guide

Luxury isn’t a word we like to use lightly, and given the price point, buying luxury pieces isn’t something to take lightly, either. Keeping that in mind, luxury isn’t just about buying pricier pieces (though they can be on the pricier side), it’s about craftsmanship and objects that will stand the test of time. Let’s put it this way: Consider it an investment. Jessica Willis, the Cut’s style director, chose some of her favorite items to buy (and gift) for this luxury gift guide. Here are some of her splurge-worthy favorites.
SHOPPING
MySanAntonio

Holiday Gift Guide from Model and Mother of 3, Molly Sims

(BPT) - The holidays are approaching and it’s time to shop gifts for the family including matching PJs made of soft cotton, stylish dresses, cozy puffers and more. Carter’s, the most trusted brand in baby and children's apparel, is a one-stop shop for dressing and gifting this holiday season. The festive and comfortable clothing ranges from the softest pajamas for the entire family to festive occasion wear for little ones, accessories and more. This season, Carter’s is partnering with model and mother of 3, Molly Sims, to share her holiday must-haves and help check off the holiday list for your little ones.
LIFESTYLE
mansionglobal.com

Gift Guide for Art Aficionados

There’s something for even the most discerning aesthete on your list. Mansion Global Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the Mansion Global News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.
VISUAL ART
thehousethatlarsbuilt.com

Christmas decorations gift guide

Well, yes, that includes us too. But, we like to make it easy for you by providing you with the loveliest, most colorful, whimsical items from around the web. Our Lars Gift Guides will always point you to the most colorful, refined, yet whimsical items. I scoured the web to find those items for Christmas decorations. And honestly, I could have whole guides about each topic: advents, ornaments, candles, etc. This is so much fun to pick out. Here are the Christmas decorations on my wishlist right now!
SHOPPING
WSOC Charlotte

Your704 Holiday Gift Guide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This holiday season, don’t stress over shipping delays or supply chain issues when you can shop local and support your favorite Charlotte-area businesses while you’re taking care of your Christmas list. The holidays will be a critical time for small businesses, especially those hit hard by the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WATE

The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which makeup gift set is best? If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For […]
MAKEUP
YourCentralValley.com

Best gifts for people who love their Cricut

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for people who love their Cricut is best? Cricut machines are a must-have for any crafter who is serious about creating new products, but what do you get someone who already has one of these versatile crafting tools? Fortunately, there are lots of accessories and […]
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

New X-Carve, new promos, and more at Inventables #makerdeals @inventables

$2000 of X-Carve Pro plus 0% APR and free shipping. $50 Inventables gift card if you subscribe to Easel Pro. Check it out and more at https://www.inventables.com/. Our goal is to ignite a revolution in digital fabrication. To do this, we make products that bring out the maker in all of us. Key to this is simplifying the path from idea to finished product. We believe that 3D carving is the most effective and efficient way for people to bring their ideas to life. We offer everything necessary to make 3D carving easy and inspiring: powerful machines, intuitive software, and unique, beautiful materials. Founded by CEO Zach Kaplan in 2002, Inventables is proud to be based in Chicago.
SHOPPING
dailytitan.com

From tech to self-care, this holiday gift guide has something for everyone

Finding the perfect holiday gift for every person on your list shouldn’t be stressful. Whether it is for mom, dad, kids or friends, there is something for everyone in this guide. With the holidays fast approaching, here is a list of the perfect 2021-specific gifts to make this festive season brighter and merrier.
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

Adafruit Holiday Gift Guide: Adafruit.io WipperSnapper

Spend time in the Cloud this holiday by building an internet-connected electronics project without frustration with WipperSnapper – Adafruit’s no-code Internet of Things (IoT) platform. WipperSnapper simplifies internet-connected projects such as environmental monitoring or home automation. You don’t need to know how to code in order to build an internet-connected...
ELECTRONICS
News Channel 34

Best gift under $50

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts under $50 are best? Sometimes, the best gifts are also budget-friendly. Whether it’s a last-minute present for an out-of-touch relative or a stocking stuffer for a roommate, cheap gifts reaffirm what we love most about gift-giving: that it’s the thought that counts and […]
RECIPES
advocatemag.com

Gift guide: 5 boardgames from House Rules in Bishop Arts

Photography by Corrie Aune. STEPHEN CALLAGHAN ALWAYS puts a game called Throw Throw Burrito in the window of his Bishop Arts boardgames store, because who doesn’t want to throw a rubber burrito at their loved ones in good fun?. House Rules boardgames opened this year in a 600-square-foot space on...
HOBBIES
adafruit.com

Gift Guide: 20+ STEM toy gift ideas for aspiring young builders

Neat gift guide from TechCrunch — featuring our very own AdaBox. Thanks for the shout out!. For this year’s STEM toy gift guide we’ve split out our recommendations by age for easier navigation. The 20+ gift ideas (below) run the gamut from train sets controlled by colorful blocks, to robots that can draw, all the way up to a cute DIY handheld gaming console that’s really an experimental platform for teens to build on.
LIFESTYLE
YourCentralValley.com

Best gift for type A personalities

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for type A personalities is best? Ever known someone who you’d describe as “having no chill?” If so, you may have a friend or family member with a type-A personality. People with type A personalities are characterized as achievement-oriented, stressed, highly organized and competitive. […]
LIFESTYLE
News 8 WROC

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
adafruit.com

10% sitewide at Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories #makerdeals @EMSL

Through Monday, November 29, save 10% sitewide with checkout coupon code YAMS. Check it out and more @ https://shop.evilmadscientist.com Looks like there is a new larger format AxiDraw now too!. The Evil Mad Scientist Shop is the business side of Evil Mad Science LLC, a small family-owned company based in...
SHOPPING

