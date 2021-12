VALORANT players have figured out a way to jump off the zipline on Fracture and land on a beam beneath the map, allowing them to get out of the playable area without issue. Fracture is the newest map in VALORANT and had a mixed reception due to its unique layout being drastically different from previous maps. The defenders spawn in the center of the map instead of across the map from the attackers, and the attackers can push either site from two directions by default.

