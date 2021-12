Over the last month or so, rumors have been circulating about Spider-Man coming to Fortnite. Prominent Fortnite leaker @HYPEX even pointed to the possibility of web-slinging mechanics coming to the game. Now, @FNBRintel has dropped a new hint about the character's appearance, claiming that it will be coming "extremely soon," but not as part of the current chapter, but instead as part of the next one. That would tie-in nicely with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official word from Epic Games!

