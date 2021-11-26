ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Stopping Mighty Max Will Be Huskies' Primary Objective

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 4 days ago

The University of Washington football team hasn't encountered Washington State running back Massimillano "Max" Borghi in two years, since the end of the Chris Petersen era, a couple of coaches ago.

Now is not a really good time, Max, to restore old acquaintances.

In the middle of a decidedly emotional Apple Cup — a game that will be held without either head coach who began the season and with a lot of players and other coaches likely moving on — the football side of it should come down to Borghi and the Husky run defense.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back from Arvada, Colorado, by way of the Palouse probably wants what nearly every other opposing lead runner has earned against the UW (4-7 overall, 3-5 Pac-12) this season.

A gift card redeemable for 100 yards rushing.

A half-dozen opposing tailbacks have cracked the century mark against this Husky generous defense, with the UW's inability to limit the run about the only thing that's played out consistently for this beaten-down team in a downtrodden season, which is far from a good thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2oGO_0d7Tge9v00
Max Borghi had 139 yards rushing at Arizona in his last outing. James Snook/USA TODAY Sports

In diminutive size and accelerant speed, Borghi is not unlike Oregon's Travis Dye, who rushed for 211 yards on 28 carries three weeks ago in Husky Stadium.

"Certainly by spreading things out, by spreading the defense out, it creates lanes for him," said Bob Gregory, UW interim coach and defensive coordinator. "He's got a nice little speed cut and got a nice little stiff arm. I think he's underrated."

While playing much of his career in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, Borghi still has managed to come up with five 100-yard outings on the ground for the Cougars (6-5, 5-3), including 139 against Arizona in his most recent game.

His best season has been his second one, as a sophomore in 2019, when he rushed for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns on 127 carries and caught a school-record 86 passes for 597 yards and 5 more scores. His career totals are 1,495 rushing yards and 22 scores, and 143 catches for 1,029 yards and 9 TDs.

Even with the since-departed Leach demanding major air support from his guys at all times, Borghi enjoyed 100-yard rushing games against New Mexico State (128), UCLA (123), Colorado (105) and Stanford (111) in 2019.

This guy is so deceptive — he acts like he's leaving Pullman after recently going through senior day exercises — he actually could return for more college season, using his pandemic freebie card. Yet it sounds like he's already got his bags packed.

"I've been here for 12 years, I think," Borghi joked. "I'm forever grateful for this place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rX7jF_0d7Tge9v00
Max Borghi makes his third, and maybe final, appearance against the Huskies.  James Snook/USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies have seen him just twice and incurred minimal damage. In 2018 as a freshman, Borghi rushed 5 times for 20 yards and caught 7 passes for 47 yards in Pullman. Two years ago, he carried the ball 10 times for 50 yards and a score and caught 12 passes for 58 yards at Husky Stadium. Of course, the pandemic didn't permit these teams to play last year.

So Mad Max, who as a pro probably fancies himself as a Christian McCaffrey playalike, is all revved up and ready to go. The UW knows what's coming. It might not make one bit of difference.

HuskyMaven

An Unforgettable Day in the Coaching Life of Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer on Sunday was the Fresno State football coach. A day later, he was at 30,000 feet, riding in a private jet with his wife Nicole and kids Alexis and Avery. On Tuesday, DeBoer will be introduced at 11:30 a.m. by the University of Washington as its 30th head football coach in the Husky Stadium administrative offices, surrounded by school officials, fans and media members.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Cade Otton Bids Farewell to Huskies After Tough Season

As an injured Cade Otton rode out of Husky Stadium on Friday on a scooter, he actually rode off into the sunset. Amid all the University of Washington coaching chatter suggesting Kalen DeBoer will be the next coach, the highly regarded tight end from Tumwater, Washington, on Monday said goodbye to the Huskies and college football.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Breaking Down the DeBoer, Petersen and Tedford Coaching Connection

New University of Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer sat at a table beside athletic director Jen Cohen inside Husky Stadium. Family and media members occupied rows of folding chairs in front of him. Several other team followers and athletic department staffers were on their feet in the background while watching everything unfold.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Will Any UW Assistants Carry Over to the DeBoer Staff?

Kalen DeBoer is the new face of Husky football. This 24-hour University of Washington coach now needs to add some arms and legs to the operation by building an effective staff around him — a chore in which his predecessor sometimes came up a little short. An obvious question: Will...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Kalen DeBoer Named as Next Husky Football Coach

When hired as University of Washington football coach, Chris Petersen reminded people some of Don James with his straightforward coaching message and wry humor. From afar, Iowa State's Matt Campbell sounded a lot like Petersen with his almost folksy even sometimes stubborn demeanor while standing at a podium, which made him an obvious coach to target for the current vacancy.
SEATTLE, WA
Chris Petersen
HuskyMaven

Husky Portal Transfers And How They Fared Elsewhere

They were bemoaned or shunned when they left the University of Washington football program after last season or before that, while entering the transfer portal and looking for another place to play. Considering what happened in Montlake, they certainly found more peace of mind. Puka Nacua and Austin Osborne were...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

USC Hires Lincoln Riley ... Washington, Your Move

In a stunning coaching development, USC has hired Lincoln Riley away from powerhouse Oklahoma to restore its floundering football program, several news outlets reported on Sunday. The day before, Riley emphatically denied that he was leaving for LSU following the Sooners' 37-33 loss to state rival Oklahoma State. No one...
WASHINGTON STATE
HuskyMaven

Last 2 Husky Games Amounted to QB Carousel for 4 Players

The first position a new University of Washington football coach will look at when he comes in is Husky quarterback. This replacement coach for the fired Jimmy Lake might be more than a little confused when he looks at the video of the Huskies' final games against Colorado and Washington State — and sees four different guys were used behind center.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

UW Basketball Team Comes Out Flat, Doesn't Win Against Winthrop

On a wet, miserable Saturday night in Seattle, the University of Washington basketball team never should have left home. They were greeted by a near empty Alaska Airlines Arena as their fans knew better. The Huskies couldn't find much energy anywhere inside their cavernous gym, leaving it somewhere back in...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Ex-Husky Ray Horton Wants to be Considered for UW Coaching Vacancy

Ray Horton, an NFL presence longer than anyone who has emerged from the University of Washington football program, is now more than willing to return to the college game. He wants to be the next Husky football coach. Horton, 61, has gone through back channels and requested an interview as...
NFL
HuskyMaven

4th and Inches: Final Look at One Bad Apple

The University of Washington football season is done. Not many envisioned the program finishing 4-8, but the perfect storm came together for failure. Offensive shortcomings. Run defense weaknesses. A spate of injuries. Jimmy Lake and John Donovan's in-season firings. True freshman Sam Huard received his first start in the Apple...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Gaskin Responds to Running Back Signing By Scoring Twice

All you have to do to motivate Myles Gaskin is bring in yet another running back to replace him. After the even more compact Phillip Lindsay was claimed off waivers by Miami this past week, Gaskin scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Dolphins to a 33-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in South Florida.
NFL
HuskyMaven

Apple Cup Noticeably More Festive Before Kickoff, Huard to Start

All it took was an Apple Cup to bring Husky Stadium alive again after several weekends of low game-day turnouts. The parking-lot and dockside tailgaters were out in much bigger numbers and more festive than in previous weeks. Unlike the Oregon rivalry game, which had some fan crossover, there were...
FOOTBALL
HuskyMaven

Apple Cup is One Big Going-Away Party for Huskies

The Apple Cup is not so much a football game this year, as it's a going-away party. Tears before, and after, are permitted. Gifts and cards are welcome. Take a final Dawg Walk or walk the dog Dubs, whichever comes first. Please rise for one last rendition of the Husky...
TACOMA, WA
HuskyMaven

Husky Stadium Has Been Running on Empty All Season

The true barometer of how bad football has fallen off for the University of Washington is not the Jimmy Lake shove and resulting pink slip, nor the overly embarrassing Montana stumble or even the 88-yard rumble with a fumble. No, the most disturbing development surrounding an incredibly disappointing season for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

New Leader Sits Atop Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

It seems like the national polls need an executive order to change the football order of things from week to week. Not our Pac-12 Football Power Rankings. As Jimmy Lake used to say, he's an equal opportunity employer. We've had USC, Oregon and now Utah all crowding the top floor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
916
Followers
984
Post
270K+
Views
HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

