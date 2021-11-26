Before & After: A Detroit Architect Brings New Life to an Abandoned Brick Bungalow

Home of the Week: Beautiful Brick Front Rambler in Sought After Celebrate Virginia. Welcome home to this beautiful brick front rambler in sought after Celebrate Virginia! This home offers elegant and comfortable main level living, located near the front of the community. Celebrate by Del Webb is a resort-style, active-adult community for those ages 55 and over. Anchoring the Stafford community is the 31,000 square-foot Riverside Lodge, which has a fitness facility, walking track, indoor pool, pool tables, a library and spaces for regular community gatherings, workshops, classes and more. Additional amenities include outdoor courts (tennis, pickleball and bocce), an amphitheater for community performances, fire pit and dining terrace. For the morning or evening adventure. Celebrate by Del Webb has well-maintained sidewalks, too.
