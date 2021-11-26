She invited him to Thanksgiving by accident, and it's become a tradition (2019)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three charities came together on Giving Tuesday to assemble kits filled with essentials to give to families in need.
As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, 50 holiday care packages filled with toys, backpacks and books will fill the stockings of homeless children across New York City this holiday season.
The mastermind behind this selfless operation? Chelsea Phaire, 12, who created Chelsea’s Charity.
Chelsea Phaire helps assemble care packages on Nov. 30, 2021. (credit: CBS2)
“It makes me feel amazing that we are helping so many people,” she said.
Theee nonprofits worked together to make this donation possible on Giving Tuesday.
Chelsea’s Charity provided art...
