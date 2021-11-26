ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

lululemon is having a rare Black Friday sale on its iconic leggings, yoga gear and more—and it's selling out fast

By Susan Yoo-Lee, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEHnW_0d7Tg08E00
Get lululemon's cult-favorite leggings for less during Black Friday. lululemon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your fall and winter athleisure and workout wear, the time is now. With lululemon's enticing Black Friday offers, you won’t find prices like this for the rest of the year to keep you comfortable and stylish on your errands or at the gym. Head on over to browse lululemon's Black Friday specials to score on a great selection of gear.

Through Monday , November 29 , stock up on a variety of workout gear including tops , bottoms , and bras , priced from $9 to $99. Plus, shipping is always free on all items, no matter how small or big your purchase is. Whether you are a yogi, mom-on-the-go or a fitness enthusiast, there's something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Take a look at the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" , our top pick for yoga among the best workout leggings , marked down in select colors from $98 to $79, a $19 savings. Made of Nulu fabric , it offers a nearly naked, super-soft feel that won't get in the way of your practice. It also features a waistband pocket to hold your keys and a card or two.

With lululemon’s huge following, it’s best that you hurry as its Black Friday specials will run out sooner than later.

The best lululemon Black Friday deals

Shop lululemon Black Friday Specials

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: lululemon is having a rare Black Friday sale on its iconic leggings, yoga gear and more—and it's selling out fast

