Energy Industry

Oil plunges $10/bbl on new coronavirus variant concerns

By Laura Sanicola
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Oil prices plunged about $10 a barrel on Friday, their largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new variant of the coronavirus spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears...

www.metro.us

Metro International

Auto executives expect EVs will own half of U.S., China markets by 2030 – survey

DETROIT (Reuters) – Auto industry executives expect electric vehicles will make up just over half of new vehicle sales in the United States and China by 2030, and could do so without receiving government subsidies, according to a new survey by accounting and consulting firm KPMG. But combustion vehicles, including...
ECONOMY
Metro International

Oil gains on bets OPEC+ will pause output hike

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week’s plunge on growing expectations major producers would pause plans to add crude supply in January amid uncertainty over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures climbed 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.91 a...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices. Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, held meetings this week with officials in the Middle East,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concern on Tuesday that some countries were introducing blanket measures against the Omicron coronavirus variant that may not be necessary and penalised African nations unfairly. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
WORLD
pnwag.net

DeHaan New Variant Creates Short-term Concern For Oil Investors

It was a rough Thanksgiving week for oil investors as oil prices slipped 13% last week due largely to growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, omicron, reported in South Africa. While oil prices dropped, sharply Friday, as did stocks and bonds on Wall Street, the downward trend was relatively short-lived.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

COVID comeback caps a November to remember in markets

LONDON (Reuters) – The discovery of the new Omicron coronavirus variant towards the end of November has sent markets tumbling – the culmination of a volatile month for almost every asset class globally. Tuesday’s warning from the head of drugmaker Moderna, that current vaccines are unlikely to be as effective...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Crude oil price in oversold territory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil price is in the oversold territory with an RSI of 28. Both the WTI and Brent futures are on a downtrend as a reaction to the Omicron variant. Investors are eyeing the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday. Crude oil price remains on a downtrend ahead of the OPEC+...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer largest monthly loss since March 2020

Oil futures settled sharply lower on Tuesday, with prices posting their largest monthly loss since the pandemic officially began in March of 2020. "Crude prices got hit with a one-two punch" from the Moderna CEO's concern over the current MRNA vaccines' effectiveness with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and after the Federal Reserve briefly sent the dollar higher and brought forward rate hike expectations, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. January West Texas Intermediate crude lost $3.77, or 5.4%, to settle at $66.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices for the most-active contract down nearly 21% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

