Another week, another bloody victory, another few star players added to the injury report or injured reserve for the Packers. Now the team will head to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the only NFC North rival who’s managed a win over the Matt LaFleur-led Pack so far. The Minnesota Vikings are fresh off a convincing win over a tough opponent and are relatively healthy, despite the loss of Danielle Hunter. Can the cheeseheads keep the victory train rolling?

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO