The Patriots crushed the Browns 45-7 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory, the 250th regular-season win in New England for Bill Belichick. It’s a bit of a redemption season for the 69-year-old coach, whose streak of 19 straight winning campaigns ended in 2020 after Tom Brady decamped for Tampa, and Belichick detractors sharpened their knives, dubbing the quarterback the key cog to the coach’s success. But Belichick has proven in 2021 that he is worth every penny of the contract that makes him the highest-paid coach in American pro sports. On a deal worth an estimated $18 million a year,...

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO