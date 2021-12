International negotiations in Vienna mark the “last opportunity” for Iran to revive its original nuclear deal, the Foreign Secretary has warned.Liz Truss told a joint press briefing, held alongside Israel’s foreign affairs minister, Yair Lapid that Britain will “work flat out to prevent the Iranian regime from gaining nuclear weapons” and that “all options are on the table” if the discussions fail.It came as indirect talks to resuscitate Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, meant to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, began in the Austrian capital.These talks are the last opportunity for the Iranians to come to the table and...

