Sech and DJ Khaled Connect on Video for New Song “Borracho”

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSech has linked with DJ Khaled for the new song and accompanying video “Borracho.”. Directed by Salomón Simhon, the video...

hiphop-n-more.com

DJ Khaled Announces Another Upcoming New Song with Drake

DJ Khaled has another new collaboration with Drake on the way. The popular DJ and producer celebrated his birthday on Friday night in the company of some of his family and friends including Lenny S, Big Sean, Diddy and more. Drake called in on FaceTime to talk with him as well. “Oh sh*t, I’m on some Drake shit right here,” he says while appreciating his new Rolex. “Drake, you know you started this sh*t right? All these green diamonds and shit,” he continued while Drizzy looked on.
CELEBRITIES
NME

DJ Khaled says he has another new collaboration with Drake on the way

DJ Khaled has confirmed that he has another new collaboration with Drake on the way, calling it a “crazy” song. The pair teamed up twice last year on the singles ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’, which both appeared on Khaled’s 12th studio album, ‘Khaled Khaled’. In new footage shared from Khaled’s birthday...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

2FeetBino and Young Nudy Connect for New Song “Can’t Contain”

Rising Atlanta rapper 2FeetBino continues to showcase his versatility with “Can’t Contain,” his new collaboration with Paradise East Records label mate Young Nudy. Featuring a foreboding beat that pairs perfectly with Nudy’s spaced-out approach to rap, the two rappers make for a compelling duo on the fresh track. Nudy, who dropped his star-studded project Rich Shooter back in August, handles the hook and second verse on “Can’t Contain,” while Bino delivers a hard-hitting first verse.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss’ Video for New Song “Black Illuminati”

Freddie Gibbs has shared the new song “Black Illuminati,” featuring Jadakiss. It comes with a music video directed by James “JMP” Pereira. Watch below. Gibbs and Jadakiss have previously connected on “Own Thing (Remix)” and Baby Face Killa’s “Krazy.” The Indiana rapper is working on his first Warner Records studio LP, which will follow last year’s Alfredo.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Masego & Devin Morrison Want Some “Yamz” In New Song & Music Video

On Friday, November 19th, Masego and Devin Morrison dropped off a new single, “Yamz,” along with a music video just in time for Thanksgiving. The Mac Grant directed visual leans into a playful double entendre of the song’s title, referring to both money and a tasty holiday treat. “I know...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Yendry and J Balvin Share Video for New Song “Instinto”: Watch

Yendry and J Balvin have come together for the new song “Instinto,” produced by Lexus & Keityn. The track’s music video, directed by José Emilio Sagaró, was filmed in New York. Watch below. “A man and a woman long for a lust-filled love outside of their respective mundane relationships,” Yendry...
MUSIC
Complex

Watch the Video for Earl Sweatshirt’s New Song “2010”

The latest from Earl Sweatshirt—in the artist’s own words—required “blood, sweat, tears, and more.”. The new song, titled “2010,” features production from Black Noi$e and follows a run of collabs this year including appearances on tracks from Wiki and Armand Hammer, among others. Back in August, Earl was among the artists assembled in the name of Boldy James and The Alchemist’s Bo Jackson project.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Saba’s Video for New Song “Stop That”

Saba has shared another new song: Watch the video for “Stop That” below. Along with the track, the Chicago rapper has revealed that his next album, Few Good Things, is coming out on February 4. Saba produced “Stop That,” with co-production from Daoud and DaedaePivot. It follows his recent song...
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

Watch Morray’s Video for New Song “Never Fail” f/ Benny the Butcher

North Caroline rapper/crooner Morray continues to prove why he’s one of the most promising up-and-coming talents in hip-hop right now, and his new single “Never Fail” featuring Benny the Butcher is just his latest entry in his increasingly impressive catalog. “Never Fail” was produced by 808 Mafia’s Smatt Sertified, Akachi,...
MUSIC
Complex

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Share New Song and Video “Animalz”

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have dropped off another song from their forthcoming joint album The Big Sleepover. In the accompanying “Animalz” video, shots of Big Boi and Sleepy Brown are seen in between clips of women and animals in nature, as the two exchange verses about the ins and outs of love and relationships.
MUSIC
The Sanford Herald

DJ Khaled teases he has 'crazy' new music on the way with Drake

DJ Khaled and Drake have more new music on the way. The former has teased that after the rappers dropped a pair of tracks, ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’, from Khaled 2020 LP ‘Khaled Khaled’, they have something "crazy" on the way for fans. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

DJ Khaled Reveals He and Drake Have New “Crazy” Collab in the Works

DJ Khaled and Drake have a new collab on the way. The producer publicly announced the news during his 46th birthday party over the weekend as he opened the gift the OVO head sent him. While on a video call with Drizzy, Khaled shared, “I appreciate everything. Yo Drake — I got some new music coming out with Drake real soon.” He added, “This shit sound crazy, too. The vocals are in!” A title or release date for the new cut was not announced.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Cate Le Bon Shares Striking New Song And Video “Moderation”

Singer/producer Cate Le Bon has released a new song in support of her upcoming album Pompeii, coming out on February 4, 2021. The song “Moderation” is the second single off of the album to be released, following up the Saxophone filled lead single “Running Away” on Moderation, as the title suggests, the production is much more laid back and used in moderation. With her wavering and delicate voice, Le Bon sings about trying to live life in moderation and avoiding indulgences. With a very simple chorus where the production dies down even more, Le Bon states very simply “Moderation//I can’t have it// I don’t want it// I want to touch it.” There are many moments of hitting high notes and playing around with her voice to compliment the guitars and synths that make up the track.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Saweetie Slays Sexy Performances Of ‘Icy Type’, ‘My Type’ & ‘Best Friend’ On ‘SNL’

Saweetie brought the house down on ‘SNL’! The ‘My Type’ rapper looked sensational as she showed off her dance moves and performed her new song for the 1st time. Saweetie, 28, brought the energy for her Saturday Night Live debut! The rapper opened with a couple of her biggest hits, including a jazz version of banger “My Type.” She stunned in a Cinderella style gown as she showed off her bright red hair on the Nov. 20 episode, giving us all the 1920’s showgirl vibes. The performance was an unexpected turn from Saweetie, who pulled it off with her two dancers effortlessly.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Gifts DJ Khaled An Insane Green Rolex For His Birthday

DJ Khaled has a lot to be grateful for this year. The day after Thanksgiving, the “All I Do Is Win” artist turned 46 and was able to celebrate in the company of some of his closest friends. All day long, the New Orleans-born star shared photos and videos from...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Summer Walker And Ari Lennox Perform “Unloyal” At 2021 Soul Train Awards

R&B starlet Summer Walker gave a performance of her hit single, “Unloyal,” at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. She graced the stage alongside collaborator Ari Lennox. Clad in a white dress lit by the glow of the stage lights, Walker crooned lyrics while backed by a live band, setting the mood for an intimate performance from the two-time Soul Train Award winner. Singing, “I ain’t taking your sh*t today,” Walker gave room for her band’s saxophonist to give a soul-stirring solo before beckoning Lennox (who performed earlier in the evening) to join her. Dressed in a leather outfit, Lennox seamlessly picked...
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Ibeyi connect with Pa Salieu on new song “Made of Gold”

Ibeyi have returned with new music. "Made of Gold" features Ghanain-British rapper Pa Salieu and comes with a video inspired by Frida Kahlo painting The Love Embrace of the Universe, the Earth (Mexico), Diego, Me, and Senor Xolotl. Check it out above. "Made of Gold" came from sessions for Ibeyi's...
MUSIC

