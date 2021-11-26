Sech and DJ Khaled Connect on Video for New Song “Borracho”

Singer/producer Cate Le Bon has released a new song in support of her upcoming album Pompeii, coming out on February 4, 2021. The song “Moderation” is the second single off of the album to be released, following up the Saxophone filled lead single “Running Away” on Moderation, as the title suggests, the production is much more laid back and used in moderation. With her wavering and delicate voice, Le Bon sings about trying to live life in moderation and avoiding indulgences. With a very simple chorus where the production dies down even more, Le Bon states very simply “Moderation//I can’t have it// I don’t want it// I want to touch it.” There are many moments of hitting high notes and playing around with her voice to compliment the guitars and synths that make up the track.

