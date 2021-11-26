ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Football News Show: Can Manchester United players adapt to Ralf Rangnick?

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt Louis City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel and BBC reporter...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lutz Pfannenstiel
Person
Ralf Rangnick
BBC

Man Utd v Arsenal: Who makes your United team?

Manchester United host Arsenal in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Thursday. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick won't be in the dugout, so who makes it into Michael Carrick's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Football#Bbc Iplayer
AFP

Leaders Chelsea held to Man Utd draw as Man City go second

Premier League leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday as Manchester City moved to within a point of top spot following a 2-1 win over West Ham in swirling snow. Blues midfielder Jorginho rescued a point as the Italian's penalty atoned for the error that allowed Jadon Sancho to put the visitors in front at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea fell behind when poor control from Jorginho allowed Sancho to score early in the second half. But Jorginho made amends when he scored from the penalty spot after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ferdinand v Carragher and Williams nods off – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 29.FootballPast Manchester United players welcomed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.“All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, MOST importantly, as a TEAM”⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️ Welcome Ralf Rangnick https://t.co/yniVUOTq0P— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 29, 2021Welcome to the Greatest Football Club in the World Ralf Rangnick. A contract for 6 months to coach the team A contract for 2 years to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What time is Ballon d’Or 2021? When is the ceremony and how to watch it online

Lionel Messi is the odds-on favourite to win the Ballon d’Or in a ceremony in Paris and the PSG star will hope to collect a record seventh prize when he makes the short trip to the Chatelet Theatre this evening.The Ballon d’Or returns after an absence – last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic, a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of...
WORLD
The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy