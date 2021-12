BLOOMINGTON -- Mike Woodson isn't used to zone defense. This season is, you'll remember, the first time he's been involved in college basketball since 1979-80. He's been in the NBA since, and even though zone has been legal since the 2001-02 season, not a lot of teams play it — at least not as its primary scheme — because there is still defensive three seconds, a technical foul at the professional level.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO