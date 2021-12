Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge live on Sky Sports this Sunday - but how do the teams' current styles and form compare ahead of the blockbuster clash?. Michael Carrick will take charge of United for the first time in the Premier League after the club sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week and will look to end a torrid run of results that has seen the club lose five of the last seven league fixtures.

4 DAYS AGO