Premier League

Lawro's predictions: Man City v West Ham

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City seem to have found a bit of rhythm since the international break - they went through the gears to...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Wolves v West Ham: Team news

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury. Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace. West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected...
The Guardian

Wolves v West Ham: match preview

West Ham, with 12 points from their past five games, have recently beaten Liverpool and could hardly feel better about life. Their co-chairman David Sullilvan clearly wants to keep up that momentum as he reportedly has just spent £100,000 on a private jet to bring Michail Antonio back from international duty with Jamaica. He scored in their World Cup qualifiers in El Salvador and at home against the United States, with his goal against the latter a wonderful long-range strike. A continuation of that form against Wolves would make it money well spent. Bruno Lage’s side are in decent shape too, with three wins in their past five, and they will be hoping to recover quickly from their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago. Conrad Leach.
BBC

WSL: West Ham v Tottenham

And that's a wrap from us. Sunday's serving of WSL games ends with West Ham breaking through for their first top-flight victory against Tottenham. It's a defeat that denies Spurs the chance to move up to third in the table. Domestic football takes a break now with World Cup qualifiers...
David Moyes
BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury. Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace. West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected...
FanSided

Manchester City lead the race for West Ham star’s signature

Manchester City are leading the pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, as he looks to leave next summer even if the club clinches Champions League qualification, reports 90 min. Declan Rice, 22, has established himself as one of Premier League’s best midfielders over the past few years, playing a...
CBS Sports

Corner Picks: Best bets, predictions odds for Juventus-Atalanta, Manchester City-West Ham and more

I'm continuously amazed by how incompetently Manchester United can be run as a club yet still maintain some level of success. This is a club that had put together a young and exciting team that might not have been ready to challenge for a Premier League or Champions League title but was headed in the right direction when it suddenly decided to turn it all over on its head and toss Cristiano Ronaldo into the mix. So now, a fun and exciting team to watch has to change its entire identity to suit one aging superstar, and things went about how you'd expect them to. Ronaldo scored goals, and United weren't as good.
BBC

Manchester City v West Ham: Confirmed team news

There's still no Jack Grealish or Phil Foden in today's Manchester City squad. Gabriel Jesus is rewarded for his winner against Paris St-Germain on Wednesday with a start. Aymeric Laporte replaces John Stones in the only other change from that Champions League win. Pep Guardiola has only named eight, rather...
Sports
goal.com

Mahrez assists as Manchester City edge Benrahma’s West Ham

The 30-year-old Algerian winger had a goal ruled out for a tight offside before setting up the opener for the Citizens. Riyad Mahrez provided an assist as Manchester City handed West Ham United a 2-1 defeat in their Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The 30-year-old Algeria...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola moves on from PSG as he prepares Man City for ‘difficult’ West Ham

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side face a tough challenge to replicate their midweek heroics as they face West Ham this weekend.City produced a superb performance to claim a memorable victory over Paris St Germain and secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.Guardiola now wants to maintain the momentum as the Premier League champions host the Hammers on Sunday but he expects a difficult afternoon against David Moyes’ fourth-placed side.The City manager said: “We know which team we are going to face. They are doing incredibly well this season and last season, at...
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: West Ham a big test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says total focus is now on a dangerous West Ham on Sunday. City produced a superb performance to claim a memorable victory over Paris St Germain and secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Guardiola now wants to maintain...
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Man City vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Man Utd, Real Madrid vs Sevilla & today's action

Michael Carrick led Manchester United into battle with Chelsea and claims to feel frustrated at having to settle for a 1-1 draw in what may be his only game at the helm. "I don't think it was a penalty at all. They have had a lot of shots David had two saves which we knew before the game he would have to make one or two. Other than that I have felt quite comfortable in the game. Of course we want to be better. I am not getting carried away but I thought we defended well. I cannot fault the boys one bit.
BBC

Man City 2–1 West Ham: The pick of the stats

Manchester City have won 11 of their past 13 matches against West Ham in all competitions, losing none. Over this period they have scored 35 goals against the Hammers while conceding only six in return. West Ham have lost consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April against...
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Mahrez happy for Benrahma over West Ham success

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez is happy seeing Algeria teammate Said Benrahma impress at West Ham. The Algerian colleagues will be up against each other in a battle between two of the top four at The Etihad this afternoon. "Said is doing very good," he said. "Last season he also...
ESPN

Man City conquer snow and West Ham to keep title pressure on Chelsea

Snow may have slowed down proceedings at the Etihad on Sunday but it didn't stop Manchester City from securing a 2-1 win over fellow top four contenders West Ham United. Unlike Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley which was postponed earlier in the day, the match in Manchester went ahead but it was difficult at times to see the pitch through the flurries of snow. The start of the second half was delayed by five minutes as groundstaff sought to clear the pitch.

