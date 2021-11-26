Black Friday is back but it's not what it used to be

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
So you’ve finally decided to take the leap and plan out a big outdoor adventure. However, you want to bring a few electronic gadgets with you – your phone for emergencies, maybe some speakers for music, and a laptop in case you need to do work. How do you charge all of them when you’re in the woods? You can keep all these devices juiced up by picking up this portable power station that is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals. The Jackery Explorer 300 is a top-notch portable battery that you can get for just $300 today, which is $50 off the original price of $350. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals for thriving in the outdoors.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday 2021 has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still great deals to be had. Plenty of retailers are offering sales with an eye toward holiday shopping, so you can still score great prices on top model smartphones, food processors, Bose speakers, laptops and more. We’ve gathered […]
Black Friday returns in person this year.
After the big shopping day was somewhat limited by COVID-19 last year, stores will again be expecting large crowds this weekend. Nationwide, many have already started their sales or at least revealed their big deals online.
While most local stores are closed on Thanksgiving, here are the...
As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
Walmart's latest round of the Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale is now live and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. Plus, while Xbox, PS5 and Switch gaming consoles won't be on sale, they will be restocked for this event.
We've spent the last 48 hours or so constantly trawling the web for all the best Walmart Black Friday deals (you can thank us later), and while there's a huge amount on offer, many people haven't got $1,000 to spend on a new TV - even if it is half price.
Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Beat the Black Friday rush while still scoring major savings. We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Savings event to...
With only a few hours remaining until the end of Black Friday today, there is a clear winner when it comes to laptops. The best selling laptop on Black Friday, at Amazon and probably in the whole world is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, well ahead of the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.
If online deals and doorbusters for weeks before Thanksgiving have taken some of the frenzy away from Black Friday, it didn’t keep Lehigh Valley shoppers from turning out in droves this year. Traffic crawled into the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township and the only parking spots available Friday afternoon were at the distant edges of the lot. Inside, however, many shoppers were taking a ...
While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while.
And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA called off a spacewalk Tuesday because of menacing space junk that could puncture an astronaut's suit or damage the International Space Station.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November, clipped by rising prices and concern about the coronavirus.
Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
A Black woman on TikTok said she went to an Airbnb that had a cotton field - and it sparked a fierce online debate. In a recent video, Aliyah Bell, who goes by @thechocolateweeb on the platform, showed the cotton field in question. “Y’all why did my cousin book this...
OBefore Christmas, millions of Americans will receive stimulus checks. State and local governments are stepping in to help. States are offering more stimulus checks ahead of the holiday season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We're not talking about anything that counts as a fourth stimulus payment in this circumstance....
