10 Signs You Take Things Personally (and How to Stop)

By Chris Butler
powerofpositivity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you often feel like you’re under a microscope when you’re around others? Maybe you’ve been told that you need to relax and stop being so overly sensitive. How can you know if you take things personally regardless of the situation?. People who are overly critical of themselves may...

www.powerofpositivity.com

powerofpositivity.com

10 Habits That Reveal an Even-tempered Person

You meet lots of people in your everyday life, and some have better temperaments than others. Perhaps you find that even you have a hard time controlling your temper when dealing with stress and constant drama. However, an even-tempered person is someone who has mastered their response and personality flaws, and they’ve learned not to get too upset when things don’t go their way.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Join In-Laws for Holiday after They Demand $7,000

This story went viral, and the internet is on the side of the woman. A post from a woman on Reddit has gone viral after she shared a story of a conflict that she’s having with her in-laws. She’s turned to the internet for advice as to whether or not she was in the wrong for her ultimate choice.
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

Never Leave the Bathroom Stall Before Doing This, Doctors Warn

During the COVID-19 pandemic—or ideally even before it—certain bathroom habits have likely become an essential part of your daily routine. From washing your hands for 20 seconds to opening the door with your shirt sleeves, there are a handful of rules that many of us abide by before leaving a bathroom. We tend to be efficient in the restroom, especially if we're using one outside of our home. But in trying to make your trip as short-lived as possible, there's one thing that you may not be doing, which could have serious health consequences in the long run. Read on to discover what you should never leave the bathroom stall without doing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

1 in 3 Men Have Done This Behind Their Partner's Back, Data Shows

Even in the most stable, mutually respectful relationships, one partner may crave a bit more independence. This can mean going ahead and doing something without telling the other partner first. And no, we're not talking about infidelity or some other big betrayal. A new study reveals that men are far more likely than women to do one particular thing behind their partner's back. Read on to find out what that is and why experts think it's such a touchy subject.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
momjunction.com

15 Weird Things Narcissists Do That Make You Watchful

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a mental condition in which a person shows certain traits such as an exaggerated sense of self-importance, need for admiration from others, and expectation of preferential treatment over others, to name a few. Such complex personality traits could lead to conflicts in relationships, be it personal or professional (1).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Woman's World

If You See This on Your Nails, It Could Be a Sign You Have Diabetes

Listening to our body is always important. Paying attention to any changes on our skin and in our eyes can give us early signs of serious health issues like malnutrition and anemia. When it comes to our nails, their appearance and texture have been associated with diseases including heart disease and thyroid issues. Now, new research further discusses the ways that our nails are impacted by diabetes in particular.
HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

