Keep an eye out: Changes in Ag Tax Laws expected in Build Back Better bill

 5 days ago

With ranchers, farmers and business people juggling the fallout of the pandemic, supply shortages, and increased costs, there’s one more ball that can be thrown into the circus scene: changes in federal taxes. Some lawmakers have proposed several federal tax changes that would affect the ag industry and small...

It’s exciting to see Congress take meaningful action to better our country. With the passage of the huge bipartisan infrastructure bill, America will make many long-overdue infrastructure improvements and put many more Americans to work. The bill also addresses climate change, providing billions of dollars for cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells, building a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles, improving our electricity grid and expanding clean energy and climate change accomodations.
For the first five years, the single most expensive item in the House version of the Democrats’ “Build Back Better,” or “human” infrastructure, bill is a gigantic tax cut for millionaires and billionaires. This provision would lift the cap from $10,000 to $80,000 on income tax deductions for state and local taxes (commonly referred to among budget nerds as “SALT”).
The $2 trillion Build Back Better legislation passed by the House two weeks ago is a much scaled-back version of President Biden’s original plan to pour money into fighting climate change and help families with paid leave, universal preschool and affordable health care. But it nevertheless will require CFOs, if it ends up passing the Senate in anything close to the same form, to think hard about their taxes, especially if their company operates globally.
On November 19th, the House passed the Build Back Better (BBB) tax and spending proposal by a narrow 220 to 213 vote, almost exclusively along party lines. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Bill increases the deficit by $367 billion over 10 years. The Budget Office’s analysis doesn’t take into consideration an estimated $127 billion of additional revenue from increased tax enforcement. Remember, this is only the House version of the bill, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the Senate. It appears that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is holding the cards. It seems the current bill is much more benign for most individual taxpayers and investors than previous proposals, with no change in the capital gains rates or individual tax rates, except for high-income taxpayers.
PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. The Build Back Better plan has been sent to the U.S. Senate, where Democrats hold the lead in voting if all members in the party vote as a bloc and Vice President Kamala Harris breaks the tie in a 50-50 vote.
In 2017 President Donald Trump and then House Speaker Paul Ryan eliminated unlimited deductions that residents in high property and income tax states like New York and California can take on their Federal taxes, capping the State and Local Tax deduction at $10,000. This deduction, also known as SALT, was passed, in part, because Ryan and the House Republicans no longer wanted to subsidize what they viewed as the overspending and overtaxation by high tax states like NY and California, and then President Trump did nothing to stop them.
By a vote of 220-213, the massive Build Back Better bill (H.R. 5376) that was passed by the House on Friday could help put more journalists in radio newsrooms if it becomes law. The roughly $2 trillion package absorbed the Local Journalism Sustainability Act (S. 2434) that would provide a federal tax credit to local media outlets, including radio stations, that hire local news journalists during the next five years.
House Democrats passed the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act on Friday, which includes a one-year extension of the enhanced child tax credit. Biden had originally sought to keep the enhanced credit through 2025, but it was trimmed during negotiations. “The Build Back Better framework will set the U.S....
Two mid-Michigan representatives on opposing sides of the aisle disagree on what the Build Back Better Bill will do to the economy. "This is a big moment," Congressman Dan Kildee said. Kildee said the passage of the Build Back Better Bill in the House of Representatives Friday morning means lower...
The Democratic-controlled House on Friday, Nov. 19, passed President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion Build Back Better bill that includes $82 billion in agriculture provisions aimed at accelerating an historic shift toward climate-related farming practices. The bill, which passed on a party-line 220-213 vote, would fund a range of progressive social...
Congressman John Moolenaar, on Friday, voted against the $1.7 trillion spending package dubbed the Build Back Better bill. The sweeping legislation was approved by the U.S. House after Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities.
While a disbelieving nation is focused on the endless border crisis, more immigration sleight of hand is ongoing in Washington. Cloaked in Congress-speak, the troubling details of the Build Back Better Act are being hidden from a bad-news weary public. The National Border Patrol Council’s Rio Grande Valley chapter vice...
