Paris makes mask wearing outdoors mandatory at public gatherings

People wearing protective face masks walk on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in France, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Paris has made the wearing of face masks outside mandatory again at public gatherings as the COVID-19 infection rate in the French capital soars, police said.

The police prefecture said in a statement that masks will have to be worn for gathering in public spaces, at festivals and spectacles, on markets and when standing in line.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by William Maclean

