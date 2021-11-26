ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Paris makes mask wearing outdoors mandatory at public gatherings

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0LLD_0d7TamI900
People wearing protective face masks walk on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in France, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Paris has made the wearing of face masks outside mandatory again at public gatherings as the COVID-19 infection rate in the French capital soars, police said.

The police prefecture said in a statement that masks will have to be worn for gathering in public spaces, at festivals and spectacles, on markets and when standing in line.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Face masks to again become mandatory in shops and on public transport

The Prime Minister announced the move in the face of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Face coverings will be made compulsory in shops and on public transport in England from next week, the Prime Minister has said. Boris Johnson confirmed the move in a press conference called after two cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
seattlepi.com

France Makes Masks Mandatory in Cultural Venues, Among Other Health Measures

It’s mask time again in France. The country’s health minister has unveiled a set of familiar health measures as Europe faces a fifth wave of COVID-19 cases. Among the key measures unveiled by Olivier Veran on Nov. 25 during a televised address, face masks will once again be mandatory in every cultural venue, including movie theaters and concert halls, starting Friday (Nov. 26).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

New face mask rules: Where are coverings mandatory?

Mandatory mask-wearing will return to shops and public transport in England this week, as the Government takes action to try to tackle the omicron coronavirus variant that has arrived in the UK. The rules surrounding face masks were relaxed in England in July. The change was announced by Boris Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Outdoors#Face Masks#Police#French
accesswdun.com

Face masks again mandatory in England to combat omicron

LONDON (AP) — England imposed new restrictions to combat the omicron variant on Tuesday, with face masks again compulsory in shops and on public transport. Beginning Tuesday morning, all travelers returning to the U.K. must also take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. Previously they had been able to take a lateral flow test and there was no requirement to isolate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Ireland to require COVID-19 tests for all arrivals

DUBLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ireland will require all arrivals to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test - regardless of their vaccination status - to slow the potential spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the government announced on Tuesday. Ireland is studying 11 suspected Omicron cases after initial...
WORLD
Reuters

France sends more police to Martinique to quell COVID unrest

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Police reinforcements arrived in the French Caribbean territory of Martinique on Tuesday to restore order after unrest that erupted over COVID-19 measures, in particular the mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers, a government minister said. Martinique, and before it the nearby island of Guadeloupe, has seen...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Reuters

Austria extends COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days

VIENNA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - An Austrian parliamentary committee on Tuesday, as widely expected, approved a decree extending the country's COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days, bringing its total duration to 20 days, which the government has said is the longest it will last. Faced with surging daily coronavirus infections, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab

A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building. Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic. Visitors will be entitled to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HipHopDX.com

Ari Lennox Arrested In Amsterdam After Being 'Racially Profiled'

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ari Lennox landed in legal trouble overseas on Monday morning (November 29) after being arrested in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The Dreamville singer was detained at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport for disturbing public order, being aggressive toward an airline official and public intoxication, according to Dutch military police. “Our...
CELEBRITIES
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Telegraph

Why I’m not selfish for refusing to wear a mask

Last week I was in Waitrose, doing my food shopping. Bare-faced and mask-free, I spied an old friend. As I wheeled my trolley over to her, smiling, our eyes met for a millisecond, before she looked off in the other direction and scurried off, disappearing – pink mask and all – into the frozen food aisle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
hngn.com

China May Spark New Pandemic as High-Risk Viruses Found Lurking in Wet Markets

Following a COVID-19 outbreak, at least 10,000 students in a city in the northern Chinese province of Liaoning have been confined. On Sunday, the health officials in Dalian city stated that two student halls in the west zone of Zhuanghe's university town were abandoned, with 3,291 of its former occupants - now deemed close contacts and "high-risk" persons - relocated to quarantine hotels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy