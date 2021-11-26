Driver, Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Into Oakdale Apartment Complex

OAKDALE (CBS13) — Two people have died after the car they were in crashed into an apartment complex in Oakdale early in the morning on Thanksgiving, authorities say.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. along Greger Street west of Kaufman Road.

Officers found that two people, a driver and a passenger in their late 20s, were inside the car. Both weren’t wearing their seatbelts, CHP says.

Medics soon pronounced the two people dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the car was speeding westbound on Greger Street when it came to a turn and hit a raised curb – causing the car the crash into a tree, then into the building.

The names of the people killed have not been released at this point.