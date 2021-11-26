ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins vs. Panthers 2021: Updated odds before Week 12

By Mike Masala
 5 days ago
After winning their third game in as many opportunities the Miami Dolphins will be at home for their Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Brian Flores’ team has remained as 2.5-point underdogs. However, the moneyline has shifted from a Dolphins’ win being +105 to +110. The over/under has also moved from 42.5 points to 41.5.

Carolina’s defense presents a lot of problems for Miami with fast pass rushers and a solid secondary led by Stephon Gilmore. Their Cam Newton-led offense should see improvements as he gets more familiar with Matt Rhule’s system.

Tackles Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis will certainly have their hands full, and Tua Tagovailoa will have to lead his unit to a mistake-free game if they want to beat this Panthers’ defense.

