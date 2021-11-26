ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Ashland FD has safety tips for Christmas Trees

By Staff report
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 4 days ago

ASHLAND While many are thinking about the cranberry sauce and stuffing the bird, the proliferation of Mariah Carey tunes in the big-box stores is saying Christmas is around the corner.

So as we shift into the Yuletide, here are a few tips to safely maintain your Christmas Tree and decorations — straight from the desk of Brad Maggard, Fire Marshal at the Ashland Fire Department.

• Keep live Christmas trees away from heat sources and water regularly.

• Double-check lights and cords for frayed wires and missing bulbs. Discard any strands that are electrically unsound.

• Use heavy-duty extension cords and only use cords outside when labeled for outside use.

• Outdoor lights and inflatable decorations should only be plugged into ground fault circuit interrupters, which decrease the likelihood of electrical shock.

• Turn off or unplug decorations upon going to bed or leaving the home.

• Make sure indoor lights are not touching flammable surfaces such as drapes, furniture or carpeting.

• Keep cords out of areas with high foot traffic or door frames.

• Have electrician fix loose or broken light sockets.

• Always exercise caution with candles and blow them out whenever leaving a room.

wymt.com

Ashland Christmas parade returns Tuesday night

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Yuletide lovers are gearing up for the return Tuesday of the popular Ashland Christmas parade.. The parade was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Organizers with the Winter Wonderland of Lights say they’ll have 85 units participating this year, down from a number usually closer...
ASHLAND, KY
Ashland, KY
