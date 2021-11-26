Ashland FD has safety tips for Christmas Trees

ASHLAND While many are thinking about the cranberry sauce and stuffing the bird, the proliferation of Mariah Carey tunes in the big-box stores is saying Christmas is around the corner.

So as we shift into the Yuletide, here are a few tips to safely maintain your Christmas Tree and decorations — straight from the desk of Brad Maggard, Fire Marshal at the Ashland Fire Department.

• Keep live Christmas trees away from heat sources and water regularly.

• Double-check lights and cords for frayed wires and missing bulbs. Discard any strands that are electrically unsound.

• Use heavy-duty extension cords and only use cords outside when labeled for outside use.

• Outdoor lights and inflatable decorations should only be plugged into ground fault circuit interrupters, which decrease the likelihood of electrical shock.

• Turn off or unplug decorations upon going to bed or leaving the home.

• Make sure indoor lights are not touching flammable surfaces such as drapes, furniture or carpeting.

• Keep cords out of areas with high foot traffic or door frames.

• Have electrician fix loose or broken light sockets.

• Always exercise caution with candles and blow them out whenever leaving a room.