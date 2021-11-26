ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US open: Stocks drop as new covid variant scares investors

By Fiona Cincotta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFTSE -2.9% at 7093. Rotation out of high growth tech after Powell re-nomination. US stocks are set to open sharply lower after the discovery of a new covid strain, which could prove to be resistant to the already developed covid vaccines. The new variant found in South Africa has prompted the...

Zacks.com

4 Grocery Stocks to Buy as Omicron Variant Raises Fresh Fears

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over. Just when people were feeling confident after vaccination and stepping out of their homes or planning vacations, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus raised fresh fears. On the one hand, the holiday season has brought a smile on retailers' faces with people returning...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
STOCKS
Sportico

Betting Stocks Blood Bath Drags Sports Index to Worst Month Ever

A combination of poor performance on October NFL bets, New York taxes on sports books and investors getting defensive spurred a broad sell-off in sports stocks in November, hammering the JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index to its worst monthly performance to date. The benchmark Sportico index closed November at 1,559.57, its lowest level since February and down more than 230 points from its peak in March. The 9.5% decline in the month is the biggest drop the sports sector has seen since the index was reconstituted at 1,000, as an equal-weighted barometer in August 2020. Sports stocks still have gained 10% in...
STOCKS
Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 230 points, Nasdaq rallies nearly 2% Monday, as stock market recovers a portion of Friday's omicron-led selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday staged a partial recovery from Friday's omicron-related selloff to end higher, as President Joe Biden told Americans the fight against the omicron variant of coronavirus won't involve "shutdowns or lockdowns." The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.7% to 35,136, the S&P 500 index ended with a 1.3% gain to 4,655, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.9% to 15,782; but large-capitalization stocks powered the rise of the index, with the Nasdaq-100 index climbing 2.3%. All closing levels are on a preliminary basisd. In corporate news, Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey on Monday announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the social-media platform effective immediately and would be succeeded by the company's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Dorsey also is the CEO of payment processor Square Inc. . Shares of Twitter ended down 2.7% while Square's shares gained 0.4%. Dorsey is seen as a big fan of digital currencies such as bitcoin . In economic news, pending home sales rose 7.5% in October, compared with September, the National Association of Realtors reported Monday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected a 0.7% increase for pending home sales in October.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy Visa stock as shares extend 5-month declines to over 20%?

Visa stock on Monday edged slightly lower extending 5-month declines to over 20%. Credit and financial services stocks have pulled back amid the Omicron variant fears. Visa offers exciting growth prospects at reasonable valuation multiples. On Cyber Monday, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares edged slightly lower amid growing concerns about the...
STOCKS
Times Daily

US stock indexes open lower on renewed concerns over variant

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street after the head of a major vaccine maker expressed concern about how effective current jabs will be against the new variant of the coronavirus. The S&P 500 gave back 0.6%, the Nasdaq slipped 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%. European markets were also modestly lower. The weakness came after the head of Moderna told the Financial Times that he expected that current vaccines would struggle with the omicron variant. Treasury yields fell as investors sought to reduce their exposure to risk, and crude oil prices, which depend on a strong economy, slumped 3.9%.
STOCKS

